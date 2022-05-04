Weekly events are separated into regions of Maui, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao, and Wailea.

WAILUKU

Kaina Country

Kaina Country, Friday

Country band Kaina Country performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. The band includes Andy Kaina on rhythm guitar and vocals, Wilson Kanakaole on lead guitar and vocals, Glen Cambra on drums, Raymond Cabebe on bass and vocals, and David Fraser on keyboards, harmonica, and accordion. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Chamber Orchestra, Saturday & Sunday

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster Iggy Jang is the guest conductor as well as solo violinist in the Maui Chamber Orchestra’s performance at the historic ʻĪao Theatre Saturday and Sunday.

The Maui Chamber Orchestra returns after a two-year Covid hiatus to play at the Iao Theatre Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m. The guest conductor is violin soloist Iggy Jang, concertmaster of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

The “Passion, Inspiration, Connection” event features Vivaldi’s “Spring & Water” from Four Seasons, Piazzolla ’s “Winter & Spring” from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, and Beethovan’s Symphony No. 2. For more information, go to mauichamberorchestra.org For tickets, go to MauiOnstage.com Queries may also be sent to [email protected]

Tepora, Valdriz

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage, available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 13 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KAHULUI

“Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi”. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

Children’s Day, Kodomo No Hi, Saturday

The Japanese Cultural Society is celebrating “Children’s Day – Kodomo No Hi” at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Saturday, May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The festivities include multi-cultural entertainment and exploratory experiences, featuring Maui Taiko, Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’i O Ke Kai, The Peek A Bows, Maui Dance Klub, Zenshin Daiko, and Dance International Production.

For more information, call 808-283-9999.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

ʻAwa workshop at Maui Botanical

A two-day workshop about ʻawa from planting to consumption will take place at the Maui Botanical Gardens this weekend. The workshop occurs Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the price of the workshop, go to mnbg.org or call 808-249-2798.

Colibri, Davis at Las Pinatas

Singer/songwriter Tanama Colibri and Logan Davis perform rhythm, blues and soul music at a dinner show at Las Pinatas of Maui Sunday, May 8, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information including buying tickets, contact backlitbuddhastudios.com

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. A good historical reference is Lawrence Fuch’s book “Hawaii Pono.” For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

The curated works of Sean Browne are among the artistic pieces displayed during a touring show of Hawaiian artists.

Hawaiian artists exhibit

The Schaeffer International Gallery continues exhibiting the art touring show “O Kalani,” featuring Hawaiian artists Sean Browne and Imaikalani Kalahele. The exhibit is open to the public through June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The works are a traveling exhibition through the partnership of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the Honolulu Museum of Art presented by textile and fashion curator E. Tory Laitila. It exhibits paintings and sculptures, including the portrayal of legendary figures, using Hawaiian iconography in contemporary ways. Admission is free. For more information, call 808-242-2787.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Ukulele master Vince Esquire and singer/guitarist Eric Gilliom, both Na Hokua Hanohano winners, perform at Nalu’s Thursday.

Gilliom, Esquire at Nalu’s

Guitarists and singers Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom entertain at Nalu’s Thursday, May 5, 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player for the group Kanekoa and has played with the Allman’s Brothers Band and toured with Derek Trucks Band and Little Feat. Both are Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Singer/song writer Anthony Pfluke, sometimes with guest performers, entertains at Nalu’s Friday, May 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. His music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with Grammy slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 6, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

A jazz trio including saxophonist Gordon S. perform at Diamonds at brunch Saturday and Sunday.

Jazz trio at Diamonds

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Pfluke, Sunday

Anthony Pfluke whose album “We Will Rise” was reviewed well performs at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, May 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 8, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kualaʻau at Nalu’s Monday

Hawaiian entertainer Ron Kuala’au performs at Nalu’s Monday, May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. He’s performed with Brother Noland and Amy Hanai’alii and was a member of the duo Hapa. For more information, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com.

Gilliom, Esquire, Wednesday

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom perform on the lawn at Maui Sunset Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer for Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band and Esquire has toured with Derek Trucks band and Little Feat. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy Award-Winning singer John Cruz appears at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. Cruz is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com for Playing For Change. Best to check with [email protected] or by calling 808-463-6550.

Gallo at Tiki, Wednesday

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

LAHAINA

Fleetwoods on Front Street

Figueroa, Shakers at Fleetwood’s

Kristen Figueroa performs at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Thursday, May 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The House Shakers perform on the main stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uncle Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursdays

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Thursday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. He also plays at Kimo’s on Tuesdays, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Coconut weaving at Cannery

A free coconut weaving workshop takes place at the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, May 5, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. An instructor guides participants step by step during the free weekly cultural crafts-making. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, May 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

West, Poasa at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs during happy hour at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Friday, May 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m, followed by Levi Poasa from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West performs a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Trevino band, Saturday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwood’s main stage Saturday, May 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Kaunoa Senior Center participants and Kalapana Kollars at the Moku‘ula restoration site. Photo by Louisa Shelton

Hawaiian cultural workshop, Saturday

Kalapana Kollars is conducting a free Hawaiian cultural workshop on the uses of coconut known as “niu” on the Lahaina Public Library lawn Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop, limited to 10 students, will feature a demonstration of coconut husking and sampling fresh coconut water and fresh coconut. The discussion will focus on the importance of niu in all aspects of Hawaiian life. On display will be coconut products such as cordage and baskets. Sign up at www.lahainarestoration.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Lahaina Cannery Mall host a free weekly hula show on Sunday, May 8, from 1-2 p.m.. PC: LCM.

Free hula, Sunday & Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, May 10, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and . Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs on the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Sunday, May 8, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, May 9, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, May 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free hula lesson

A free hula lesson takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, May 10, from 2:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. Parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Tepora, Down The Hatch

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll during happy hour at Down The Hatch Wednesday, May 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz Friday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music, with guitarist Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, May 6, and with Margie Heart and Seanna Daise on Monday, May 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Kaapana, guest of Grammy winner Kahumoku

Slack key artist and singer Ledward Kaapana joins Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at the Napilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. Kaapana sings in baritone and falsetto. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

MĀʻALAEA

Cinco De Mayo, Thursday

DJ ILLZ hosts a Cinco De Mayo celebration at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 5, at 9 p.m. Music includes hip-hop, reggae, dance hall, Moonbahton. Doors open at 8 p.m. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Da Prankstars, Friday

The Prankstars performs music in the Gerry Garcia and Grateful Dead genre at da Playground Maui Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. The band is made up of Bay area and Hawaii musicians. They include Danny Eisenberg, Mike Meagher, and Erica Jeski. Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Anuhea at da Playground, Saturday & Sunday

Hawaii songwriter Anuhea performs at Da Playground Maui, Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Anuhea’s song “Higher Than The Clouds” has been atmospheric, the official youtube.com version rising to 9.8 million view. Her recent album is Galaxy, and her website is Anuheajams.com Adults 21 and older are welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO

Hui Noeaʻu juried exhibit

A juried exhibit of photographs continues through May 13 at the Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center. It’s a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers. The gallery as well as gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hui also offers art classes. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

WAILEA

Coconut frond weaving.

Frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled Thursday, May 5, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea. The Hawaiians used their weaving skills to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Quintana at Mulligans, Friday

Singer and guitarist Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, May 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Jazz Benoits at Wailea shops

Popular jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit take the stage at The Shops At Wailea to perform Saturday, May 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770. The couple will also be playing at Pita Paradise on Sunday, May 8, at 6 p.m. For their website, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Tempa Singer performs as part of the Naor Singer project with Willy Wainright At Mulligans Saturday.

Tempa & Naor Project, Saturday

Tempa Singer and the Naor Project with Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more inforamation, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Sunset dancing, Mulligans

Island Soul regularly entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, May 8, with dancing from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show at The Shops

A complimentary Polynesian show takes place at the performance area on the lower level valley level of The Shops at Wailea on Tuesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call ahead of going, 808-891-6770.

