Concertmaster to be violinist, conductor in Maui show as orchestra returns from hiatus

May 5, 2022, 1:15 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Ignace “Iggy” Jang takes the stage as solo violinist, then conductor with the Maui Chamber Orchestra this weekend.

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Ignace “Iggy” Jang will be the solo violinist and later serve as conductor in performances this weekend with the Maui Chamber Orchestra at the ʻĪao Theatre.

“It is wonderful to share the stage with musicians who call Maui home,” he said. “There are so many excellent artists on the island…”

The performances take place Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

The Orchestra is emerging from a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID pandemic.

Besides serving as a faculty member of the University of Hawaiʻi’s Music Department, Jang has performed throughout the United States, South America, and Europe.

Ignace “Iggy” Jang. PC: File courtesy Ebb & Flow Arts.
The former director of the String Program at the Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival, Jang is currently overseeing the Solo & String Program of the Pacific Music Institute, a summer camp founded by the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony.

Jang was the grand prize winner in the Rudolfo Lipizer International Violin Competition in Italy and received prizes at the Lion’s Club of France Violin Competition and the Eastern Music Festival.

He’ll be performing in Antonio Vivaldi’s “Spring and Winter” from the Four Seasons and Astor Piazzola’s “Winter and Spring” from the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

He’ll hold the baton in the second half of performances, conducting the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony 2.

Jang hopes Vivaldi will bring smiles to the audience faces and describes Piazzola’s own version of the seasons as full of toe-tapping, enthralling melodies.

Jang said Symphony 2 is light in mood, which contrast with Beethoven’s state of mind when he composed the work. 

“It correlates with today’s world, with artists striving to bring some joy when so many ailments exist,” he said.

For more information, go to mauichamberorchestra.org For tickets, go to MauiOnstage.com Queries may also be sent to [email protected]

