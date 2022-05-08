Maui Coronavirus Updates

Lānaʻi tops state for weekly average of new COVID-19 cases per capita; county vows to provide tests

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 May 8, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated May 8, 7:46 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

BinaxNOW COVID-19 take-home tests kits were distributed by the county in December. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

As Lānaʻi deals with the highest seven-day average of daily new cases per capita in the state, Maui County’s administration said it will continue to make COVID-19 testing accessible. 

“The greatest need we see moving forward is testing,” Maui County Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishita said. 

Lānaʻi’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is 86.6, according to the most recent state Department of Health data. It’s followed by Maui, which is 44.9, Kauaʻi, 37.9, and Oʻahu, 33.2. 

The latest weekly count includes 468 cases on Maui, 565 on Hawaiʻi Island, 233 on Kauaʻi, nine on Molokaʻi, 25 on Lānaʻi, and 94 out of state.  There are 2,855 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu, according to weekly data released on Wednesday.

More than 7,500 COVID-19 test kits were being prepared to go to Lānaʻi on Friday for free distribution to address the surge in cases, according to Nishita. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nishita testified at Maui County Council’s meeting on a resolution seeking the council’s blessing to distribute to the public through the end of this year any surplus of at-home test kits, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 supplies. Resolution 22-110 was referred to committee. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The official said the county’s greatest need through the rest of the year is access to testing resources.  

“Our COVID-19 proclamation ended in March of this year; however, COVID-19 variants and subvariants continue to circulate and affect our residents,” he said. “While we are in a much better position today to deal with surges, there are community members, providers and organizations still in need, and this resolution does help to provide us the opportunity to continue to help them.” 

Currently, the county administration has a surplus of test kits from the federal government. In the past, the county has given away county assets, and it is seeking to procure more tests, Nishita said.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

While the county doesn’t give supplies to private businesses, it does work with the state DOH to identify nonprofit partners, medical providers, housing projects, low-income areas and sometimes even entire neighborhoods that can use the free tests.

Nishita added that over the last month, Maui County has done the most tests per capita in the state. 

From April 11 until now, Maui County has done 33% more per capita than Kauaʻi, 21% more than Oʻahu and 42% more than Hawaiʻi County. The numbers don’t include the “tens of thousands of at-home tests” provided to residents over the pandemic, with more than 30,000 being distributed in the last few weeks alone, he said. 

 Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council Approves 6 2m To Protect 257 Acres Above Maʻalaea 2Korean Style Vons Chicken Expands On Maui With New Kihei Location 3Staycations No More Maui Hotel Room Rates Remain High So Residents Look Elsewhere 4Maui Median Sales Price Breaks Record At 1 2m Home Inventory Hits New Low 5Product And Food Truck Vendor Applications Available For Made In Maui County Festival 6Revenues Return Amid Unusual Legislative Session After Two Years Of Covid Hardships