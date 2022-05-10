The Hawaiʻi State legislature passed several environmental protection and energy bills to deal with climate change. Image courtesy of Maui Digital Images.

With the adjournment of the 2022 legislative session, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed 12 environmental protection and energy measures that collectively deal with climate change.

The passed bills promote energy efficiency, economy-wide decarbonization, a continued push to accelerate the clean energy transition, and measures to reduce the energy burden borne by low- and moderate-income families, said a news release from the state legislature.

“The bills we passed this year will help reduce Hawaiʻi’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions; save tax dollars; support local, green jobs; and protect our planet’s future,” said Rep. Nicole Lowen (District 6), Chair of the Energy and Environmental Protection Committee.

The committee also passed several measures this year to support sustainable land management, regenerative agricultural practices and to promote composting. These bills will lower emissions associated with agriculture; help farmers financially; and reduce waste.

“The use of regenerative farming practices and compost creates healthy soils that can better keep carbon in the ground and diverts organic waste from landfills at the same time,” said committee vice chair Rep. Lisa Marten (District 51).

Another bill that passed this session creates a cesspool conversion grant program aimed at cesspools in priority areas owned by households that earn at or below 140% of the area median income.

The bill’s author, Rep. Lisa Kitagawa (District 48), Vice Chair of the Consumer Protection and Commerce Committee, said the grant will provide financial assistance to local families required to convert their cesspools by 2050.

Other bills passed by the committee this year include a bill to phase out the use of toxic “forever chemicals” in food packaging, which will help to keep these toxins out of bodies and the environment, and a bill to update and improve the state’s electronic waste program. The passage of the electronic waste bill will help Hawaiʻi’s counties to provide more frequent e-waste collection events and greatly decrease the amount of electronics that wind up in landfills.

Finance chair Rep. Sylvia Luke (District 25) worked to secure funding for these bills. She said while crafting the state’s budget this year, important environmental initiatives were prioritized, including $5 million for cesspool grants, $2.3 million for carbon sequestration incentives for good land management and agricultural practices, and $1 million for the compost reimbursement program.

Energy and environmental protection bills that have been sent to Gov. David Ige for his consideration include:

House Bill 1801 – Energy Efficiency of State Facilities: Buildings account for more than two thirds of all electricity consumed in Hawai’i. HB 1801 directs the state to lead by example in implementing energy efficiency measures that will save energy, save money and create clean energy jobs. This bill also requires state building energy use data be collected and made publicly available, and all new facilities be designed to maximize energy and water efficiency, and use low-carbon building materials, where feasible and cost-effective.

House Bill 1800 – Pathways to Decarbonization Study and 2030 goals: This bill sets interim greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030 of 50% reduction over 2005 levels, in line with the Paris Agreement. This bill also funds a comprehensive study to determine Hawaiʻi’s pathways to decarbonizing Hawaiʻi’s economy to meet the state’s 2030 and 2045 goals and to identify challenges, opportunities and actions needed to meet these goals. The study also will consider transportation, aviation, land use planning, agriculture, workforce development and how to mitigate any impacts to low-income, environmental justice and frontline communities.

House Bill 2089 – Renewable Portfolio Standard Loophole: This bill fixes a longstanding loophole in the formula used to calculate the electric utilities’ progress on renewable energy. Closing this loophole means there will be a more accurate accounting of Hawaiʻi’s true progress towards 100% renewable energy.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 242 – LIHEAP: Convenes a working group to examine how to best implement a state-level Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Hawaiʻi.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 48 – Energy Equity and Justice: Directs the Public Utilities Commission and Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to integrate considerations of energy equity and justice across its work.

Senate Bill 3325 – Carbon Smart Land Management Assistance Program: Creates the carbon smart land management assistance program to provide incentives for farmers and foresters to manage their lands in ways that help to sequester carbon emissions.

Senate Bill 3004 – Compost Reimbursement Program: Creates incentives for farmers and landscapers to use compost, supporting regenerative agriculture and helping to bolster the market for compost.