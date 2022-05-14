Maui News

Best Buddies International Friendship Walk in Maui

Maui Mall Village in Kahului recently hosted the island’s inaugural Best Buddies International Friendship Walk, on May 7, 2022.

The center partnered with Best Buddies Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for the Friendship Walk fundraiser which collected $54,288 to support local programs.

More than 100 participants, volunteers, family members and partners were cheered on by the shopping center community, including customers, tenants and other visitors, as they walked with purpose along the route within the center.

On stage, program participants also shared heartfelt stories about their buddies during the live program.

Best Buddies International Friendship Walk in Maui

The Friendship Walk also included live music at center stage, games, face painting and prize giveaways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It was truly inspiring to see so many happy faces at Maui Mall Village and having the support of the community, visitors and tenants for the buddies,” said Brian Yano, Vice President and Open-Air Manager, JLL, and proud board member of Best Buddies Hawaiʻi.

Best Buddies International Friendship Walk in Maui

