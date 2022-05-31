Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of May 29 to June 4, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Taking care of the little things and the big things is what we do to engage the heart and create lifelong memories for our guests and colleagues. As a Guest Relations Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the highest level of guest service and ensuring that standards are maintained for all positions within the Front Office. This position also serves as a resource to the overall operations of the hotel by providing assistance and direction as needed.

Description: The HR Generalist role aids with all major areas of the Human Resources function within the company to continue an ever-developing focus on the employee experience.

In the position, the HR Generalist will have daily, weekly and monthly goals and responsibilities in a variety of HR functions including employment procedure, benefit administration, leave management and personnel management. The role works as part of an HR team to focus on perspective and current employees to deliver a consistently high and positive employee experience.

Description: Fundraisers organize events and campaigns to raise money and other kinds of donations for an organization. They also may design promotional materials and increase awareness of an organization’s work, goals, and financial needs.

Description: We are looking for dedicated employees who have their Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) credential or are interested in pursuing their Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) credential. The RBT credential is a professional credential for paraprofessionals offered through the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB). The RBT credential is required for individuals providing services on any Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) or insurance-based contracts in Hawaii. This position includes working 1:1 in the school setting with children and young adults diagnosed with autism. BAYADA will pay for your training as well as provide extensive supervision.

Description: A Digital Marketing Director must have a deep understanding of how to build brand awareness by employing marketing strategies that affect the consumer market in the digital world. You will own the brand, and get the word out about Allens Plumbing Inc.

By and large, consumers visit our website, look up our reviews, discover our online lead generation presence, and so on, because they have an immediate need. This unexpected need in their life requires that we are in the right position to be there when they need us. They’re reading our website, or they’ve looked up our reviews, because they’re ready to buy.

