Sentry Insurance Foundation presents Maui United Way with $25,000 contribution

May 31, 2022, 7:36 AM HST
Kalynn Pempek, Sentry Executive Director; Stephanie Smith, Sentry Chief Marketing and Brand Officer; Nicholas Winfrey, MUW President & CPO

Sentry Insurance Foundation presented Maui United Way with a contribution of $25,000 to go toward their 2021-2022 Live United Campaign.

Sentry representatives Kalynn Pempek, Executive Director, and Stephanie Smith, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer were able to present the check in person at the Maui United Way office in Wailuku. 

Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry, who is the title sponsor of the Tournament of Champions PGA Tour golf tournament held annually in January at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

The 2022 Sentry TOC raised more than $642,000 for an array of local charities, bringing the total that Sentry has helped raise to more than $1.5M over the past 5 years.

“We are so grateful for the continued support from Sentry Insurance Foundation. They really care about the Maui community and want to help in any way that they can. Their donation will help with a hand up to so many families that need it right now,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way’s President and CPO.

Each year, Maui United Way works to raise funding to support their 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way, they join thousands who care for the community.  Their partner agencies provide services in critical community need areas including: meeting basic community needs; preventing and treating substance abuse; nurturing and developing our keiki; caring for our kupuna and our disabled; strengthening our families; and promoting education and healthy living.

