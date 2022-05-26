Sentry Tournament of Champions. Photo credit: Kapalua Golf.

More than a dozen Maui nonprofit organizations benefitted from the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which surpassed $600,000 in yearly generated funds.

Sentry Insurance Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Stephanie Smith, joined by Sentry Tournament of Champions officials, nonprofit representatives, and volunteers, announced that $642,490 was distributed to local community organizations during a reception hosted at Kapalua Golf-The Bay Course at Taverna Italian Eatery.

“The charitable funds raised at the Sentry Tournament of Champions makes a huge difference on Maui, helping to improve the quality of life on island,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President and CEO in a press release announcing the successful fundraising effort. “To set yet another fundraising record this year is a rewarding accomplishment. Sentry has come to consider Maui our second home and we’ve been welcomed as family – ʻOhana. As title sponsor, we’re committed to increasing funds available through the tournament and making a difference in the community – not just during the week of the event but all year-round.”

With this year’s donations, which eclipses the 2021 charitable impact number by more than $100,000 and now marks the largest charitable impact figure raised for the local community to date, the tournament has generated more than $8 million for community charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

“This charitable impact donation is a celebration of all the groups that we work with in the community and demonstrates what makes the Sentry Tournament of Champions so special,” said Alex Urban, 2022 Executive Director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “The commitment from Sentry Insurance, our players, fans, sponsors, incredible volunteers and the entire Maui community makes it possible for us to support our charities, and we’re honored to make such a profound impact here on the island.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The designated beneficiaries of the 2022 event include:

Boy Scouts of America

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

Hale Makua Health Services

J. Walter Cameron Center

Ka Lima O Maui

Lahainaluna High School Foundation

Lahaina Jr. Golf

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of their relationship with the tournament, these designated beneficiaries assisted in providing volunteers, donating equipment and supplies, and more.

Additional non-profit support

As a thank you to Chris Berman, who lives on Maui for much of the year, for his assistance in promoting the Sentry Tournament of Champions, donations were also made to the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Waterbury, Connecticut, a favorite charity of Berman’s late wife.

The tournament also donated to Friends of the Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve, to help support their important environmental work that benefits all of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Several other local non-profits also benefitted from the tournament including First Tee of Maui, Hawaii State Jr. Golf Association, Maui Junior Golf, Maui United Way, Whale Trust, Hui O Wa’a Kaulua, Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Haleakala Conservatory, Maui Arts League, University of Hawaii-Maui College, Imua Family Services, Kumulani Chapel, and Maui Health Foundation.

The overall $642,490 donation also included $19,000 in scholarships awarded by Sentry as part of its ongoing scholarship program for Maui public high school students to attend the University of Hawaiʻi and its affiliated Community Colleges. Currently there are eight students on scholarship as part of the Sentry Scholars program. When fully implemented, the program will award 12 scholarships annually to local students.