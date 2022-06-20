A UH study found that people in Hawaiʻi who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine tend to be younger and have lower education levels than vaccinated individuals. File Photo

The COVID-19 pandemic, beyond the direct effects of the disease, has had significant adverse impacts in a variety of areas in the State of Hawaiʻi.

In a new series of Public Health Reports from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO), the first report found almost 2 in 3 adults in the state reported negative effects on mental health, food security, job security, housing and poverty, with 12% saying a friend had died and 9% losing a family member to the disease.

The study also found that 23% had their savings depleted, 18% had trouble with the education of their children, 15% were unable to pay rent and 12% were laid off or had their work hours reduced.

Survey responses for the report were collected in May 2022 and obtained in partnership with the Pacific Alliance Against COVID-19.

The study recruited 2,000 adults throughout the state.

“Using monthly surveys deployed rapidly to this cohort, we can collect data on health, social factors, attitudes and behaviors over time and monitor changes that could inform public health policy,” said Ruben Juarez, economics professor in UH Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences and newly appointed HMSA Endowed Professor of Health Economics at UHERO.

Highlights of the June 20 UHERO report:

Vaccination rate and booster shots among adults: Hawaiʻi is leading the nation with the highest vaccination rate. More than 93.3% of respondents were vaccinated, while 6.7% remain unvaccinated. Among those vaccinated, 53.4% received one booster shot, 31.6% received two or more booster shots, and 15% have not received a booster shot.

COVID-19 positivity and estimated immunity: 1 in 4 individuals reported a confirmed COVID-19 positive test. Almost 50% of unvaccinated individuals have been infected with COVID. In addition, individuals who received a booster shot are 46% less likely to be infected than those who did not. It is estimated that more than 95.9% of adults have some degree of immunity to the virus due to infection or vaccination.

Mental health: More than 1 in 3 adults reported symptoms of depression, with 11% of adults reporting low self-esteem. About 4% of adults in the cohort had suicidal thoughts over the last year. Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to experience mental health problems than vaccinated individuals.

Food insecurity: More than 20% of adults reported low or very low food security. Individuals who got infected with COVID-19 and those unvaccinated, experienced more food insecurity.

Characteristics of the unvaccinated population: Unvaccinated individuals tend to be younger and have lower education levels than vaccinated individuals. Less than 4% of individuals with a bachelor’s degree reported to be unvaccinated. In contrast, individuals who just completed high school versus those who did not complete high school reported unvaccinated rates of 14% and 41%, respectively.

Long-COVID: Almost 1 in 3 adults in Hawaiʻi who got infected with COVID-19 experienced symptoms of long-COVID. 58% of the symptoms were cough and shortness of breath. 49% fatigue, 48% mental fog or headaches. 25% joint or chest pain, and 24% loss of taste or smell. The average length of the symptoms differed by vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals with long-COVID experienced symptoms for about five months post-infection, whereas vaccinated and boosted individuals reported an average of about three months.

In addition to Juarez, other co-authors of the study include:

Timothy Halliday, CSS professor of economics and UHERO research fellow

Carl Bonham, UHERO executive director and CSS professor of economics

Daniela Bond-Smith, UHERO researcher

Colin Moore, UHERO associate professor and CSS School of Communications chair

The UHERO Public Health Reports series is designed to systematically understand adversities by providing Hawaiʻi leaders and their communities with data to inform the design and execution of public health programs. While the first series of Public Health Reports focuses on the impacts of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi’s population, future reports will cover a variety of timely topics related to public health and policy.

For more, visit UHERO‘s website.