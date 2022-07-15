Maui Arts & Entertainment

Free Hawaiian Music Series features Kaleo Phillips, July 28

July 15, 2022, 2:35 PM HST
* Updated July 15, 11:49 AM
Kaleo Phillips. PC: courtesy Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

Maui musician, Kaleo Phillips is the featured performer at the upcoming edition of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian Music Series happening on Thursday, July 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Baldwin Home Museum.

The Baldwin Home Museum is located at the corner of Front and Dickenson streets in Lahaina.

Born and raised in Lahaina, Phillips has been a figure in the Maui music scene for over 30 years.

Nominated for Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for his last two albums, Kaleo Phillips features island reggae, Hawaiian and a little bit of country in each of his performances.

Limited seating is provided, and blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome.

Hawaiian Music Series is hosted by Lahaina Restoration Foundation and takes place on the last Thursday of every month.

A paid parking lot is located behind the venue with access from Dickenson Street.

Parking fees from the lot are used by LRF to maintain and preserve the many historic sites in Lahaina.

For more information, visit Lahainarestoration.org.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, July 14-20 and click here.

