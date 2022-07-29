The University of Hawai’i Foundation presents a free screening of “Rise of the Wahine – Champions of Title IX” next week.

The award-winning documentary is being shown in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and to honor its namesake–Maui’s own Patsy Takemoto Mink.

The William S. Richardson School of Law hosts the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

In the 1970’s, politics, sports, and social change collided, setting the stage for this landmark legislation. In the years following the Civil Rights movement and passage of Title IX in 1972, Dr. Donnis Thompson (an African-American athletic pioneer), Patsy Mink (the first Asian-American US congresswoman), and Beth McLachlin (Team USA volleyball team captain), battled discrimination from the halls of Washington D.C. to the dusty volleyball courts of the University of Hawai’i.

The trailblazers fought for the rights of young women to play sports and changed women’s athletic opportunities in America, forever.

This is a free screening open to the public. No pre-registration required. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Food & beverage service will be available in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard beginning at 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the menu.