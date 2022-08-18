For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 18-24, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

A free film screening of “Hawaiian Soul,” about the life of George Jarret Helm Jr. is being shown at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday.

Film tribute to George Helm, Thursday

He was the emerging Hawaiian leader who coined the phrase “Aloha ʻĀina” and opened a door to connect with native history and culture at a time when Hawaiʻi land abuses were occurring in many ways.

Molokai resident and Hawaiian entertainer George Jarret Helm Jr. expressed the turmoil in Hawaiʻi of the 1970s through he and others attempting to stop the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe — a cause that had rippling effects on Hawaiian culture and environmental movements.

A free film screening of “Hawaiian Soul” about Helm and others who were at the forefront of the Aloha Aina movement takes place Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Raiatea Helm

This event will begin with a 30-minute set of music by award-winning vocalist Raiatea Helm and will conclude with a panel discussion before the audience with writer/director Kamaninoka’āina Paikai, producer Justyn Ah Chong and stars of the film Kolea Fukumitsu as Helm and Kamakani Fukumitsu as young George.

The jury at the Made In Hawaiʻi Awards said, “Hawaiian Soul is a beautifully crafted tribute to those who helped start the Native Hawaiian rights movement, and is a timely reminder of the strength and purpose inherited by the activists of today.”

The film traces Helm as he follows traditional protocol, seeking to gain the support of kūpuna from Maui to aid in the fight of protecting the precious neighboring island of Kahoʻolawe from military bombing. This short, fictional story is based on true events and captures key moments where music fuels both George’s passions of celebrating Hawaiian culture and guarding what’s left of it.

“Hawaiian Soul is a narrative short-film dedicated to real life Hawaiian hero George Jarret Helm Jr., a skilled and talented musician who used his voice to inspire a revolution of consciousness during the 1970s native rights movement, now known today as the Hawaiian Renaissance” Paikai said. Raiatea Raiatea Helm. Recognized as one of Hawaiʻi’s premier female vocalists, is a two-time Grammy nominee, and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient.

Raiatea has a degree in music from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and is the first Hawaiian

Musical Artist Fellow of the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation. She currently serves as a

Youth Development Outreach Specialist at the Liliʻuokalani Trust here in Honolulu, developing

music programs for Native Hawaiian children.

For more information, go to mauiarts.org. Here’s the trailer: https://vimeo.com/460372140 . This free event is open to the public, with no advance registration. Seating will be first-come, first-served, with doors open at 7 p.m.

Concert tickets are on sale for performances, including Grammy-award winning pianist and composer Peter Kater.

Kater, Nolan & Tavana concerts

Two music concerts coming up fast on Maui in the next two weeks feature Grammy-award winning pianist-composer Peter Kater on Aug. 26, a Friday, and contemporary music innovators Brother Noland and Tavana McMoore on Aug. 27, a Saturday.

Kater has received two Grammys and scored music for more than 100 film productions, including 11 on-and-off Broadway plays. Kater, the recipient of the Environment Leadership Award from the United Nations, is celebrating his latest album “Soul Story” and performing his works at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Brother Nolan

Nolan, credited with the birth of “Jawaiian,” a fusion of Hawaiian and reggae music, is known for his song “Coconut Girl” and was honored in 2014 by the state of Hawaiʻi with a “Lifetime Achievement in Music” and was a recipient of the Hawaiʻi Academy of recording Arts highest award, The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019.

Tavana, who will be playing with Noland and performing solo as well, uses his feet to lay down a variety of grooves while playing guitar, banjo, lap steel or ‘ukulele and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues.

His fourth album, Aloha Spirit, was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee for Best Contemporary Album of the Year in 2018.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open night of show for will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art exhibit ends Saturday

Schaefer International Gallery ends its exhibit “Paper Water Wind” on Saturday, Aug. 20. Admission is free. This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery.

Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder. Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino.

Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Aug. 20. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Blues band show, Friday

A blues show featuring two bands takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues band, followed by R.E. Meoyer BRS Review will be performing a pavilion concert. Chairs provided for the front three rows or bring your own beach chairs .For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Japanese war brides author speaks

A writer of a book about Japanese war brides will be the guest in a series known as “An Afternoon with the Author,” sponsored by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. The zoom event featuring Kathryn Tolbert is on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m. Tolbert is the author of “Finding Homes Among Strangers: The Japanese War Brides.” The event is free. Tolbert is executive director of The War Bride Experience, Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to telling the stories of the tens of thousands of Japanese women who married American servicemen and came to the United States after World War II. She was a co-director of the short documentary film “Fall Seven Times Get Up Eight: The Japanese War Brides” and is the author of the oral history archive at www.warbrideproject.com. She was a journalist with The Washington Post for more than 25 years, both as an editor and a reporter, and as a correspondent in Tokyo. She previously worked for The Boston Globe and The Associated Press. Tolbert is a graduate of Vassar College and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. To register, visit www.nvmc.org and click on “what’s new” or call the office at 808-244-6862.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform in a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

A Hawaiian music concert takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday.

ʻUkulele & piano, Saturday night

Ikaika Blackburn, a founding member of Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Na Koa, joins with pianist Makanaokahaku in singing Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Makaokahaku moves from her repertoire of jazz tunes to songs in Hawaiian, a language she has been studying. It’s ʻukulele meets the piano for a live Hawaiian music concert. Ikaika and Makana will perform in the old Hawaiian kanikapila style with other local Maui musicians. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz with the band Kikakila plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Almost, Maine opens in September

Tickets are on sale for Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ presentation of the play, “Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani. Cariani’s play comprise short plays that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote town called “Almost.” Cariani is an American actor and playwright, best know as the forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. The show is directed by MAPA artistic director David C. Johnston. Performances are on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 , Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday 3 p.m. For more information including tickets, go go mauiacademy.org/shows.

Maui OnStage classes

Maui OnStage is offering theatrical performance classes in separate groups for youths and adults. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

PE-NEL-O-PE, this weekend

Local playwright J.J. Minniear presents an original play “PE-NEL-O-PE” at ProArts Maui Playhouse this weekend. The play opens at 7 p.m. Friday, August 19; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and 2 p.m. August 21, Sunday. The play, which runs for 70 minutes with no intermission, involves a young Penelope who lands herself in detention, and her dreams about becoming a singer become more challenging. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Actor Rick Scheideman performs the two-act play “Einstein” by Gabriel Emanuel at the ProArts Theatre Playhouse Sunday.

Einstein, Sunday night

Actor Rick Scheideman performs “Einstein” by Gabriel Emanuel at the ProArts Maui Playhouse Sunday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. The one-man play is in two acts. The story is set in scientist Albert Einstein’s study at Princeton University and takes a witty and sardonic look at his life. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The duo Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. They play a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

John Cruz

Grammy winner Cruz, Wednesday

Grammy Award-winning singer John Cruz presents an intimate personal concert at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. Cruz, who recently won the Best Music Video Award for “It’s Time to Build a Bridge” at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, is known for his popular “Island Style” song and also his participation in Playing For Change’s “All Along The Watchtower” on youtube.com. For more information, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Esquire & Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom, who has sung on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa which went on a U.S. tour recently. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Aug. 19, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz trio, Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Sunday, Aug. 21, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Blue Souls, Saturday

The Blue Souls perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. They perform favorite classic rock hits from easy-going to heavy metal. No cover charge. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Sebastian & Hornbeck, Sunday

Musician and radio DJ Pete Sebastian and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform at Gilligan’s Bar and Grill Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

Kanekoa & Lopez, Sunday

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kaulana and Lopez are a part of the popular ‘ukulele-powered touring band Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Aug. 21, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, Monday

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Book release by Jiva Jive, Wednesday

A new book release from Java Jive along with entertainment takes place at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Music features Ziz & Iri, African Drums of Passion, and Isms Jam Band. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

LAHAINA

House Shakers, Thursday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Aug. 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Band members also include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Pohai Trio perform on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Historic Lahaina tours

Historic tours of historic buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s restaurant Thursday and Tuesday, Aug. 18 and 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s opened for a number of artists, including Boz Scaggs and Judy Collins.

McLaughlin, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Aug. 18, 19, and 20, next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 24 from 10 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

I-Drive, the island soul band from Lanai led by legendary Hawaiian drummer Isaac Zablan, performs at Fleetwood’s Friday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Down The Hatch, 7th Anniversary party

Down The Hatch is holding a “7th Anniversary Celebration” Friday, Aug. 19, with music all ay from 8 a.m. through night dancing after 10 p.m. with DJ Sandy Cheeks. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Music schedule includes:

8-10 a.m. Live Music – Brant Quick “The Music Man”

11 a.m.-1 p Live Music – Shawn McLaughlin & Friends

3-5 p.m. Live Music – Caitlin Fisler

7-9 p.m. Live Music – Tripp Wilson Presents

10 p.m. DJ Sandy Cheeks

Arts Society, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items, such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. Also performing on a separate stage is I-Drive, the island soul band from Lanai led by legendary Hawaiian drummer Isaac Zablan. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some 50 vendors sell various gifts and crafts, including leis. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Adrian Trevino, Sunday

Adrian Trevino performs at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Aug. 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino performs classic blues and soul music. Some of Trevino’s band are original members of the Willie K. band.. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Keiki Hula Festival

A Keiki Hula Festival takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a special Fire Knife Dance! Coloring and crafts for the keiki! Here’s the Entertainment Schedule:

10-10:45 a.m. – Hula by Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina

11-11:45 a.m. – Hula by Halau O Ke Ola Ali’iokekai

12-12:30 p.m. – Hula Lessons by Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina

12:45-1:30 p.m. – Polynesian by ‘Aumakua Productions

1:45-2 p.m. – Fire Knife by Kanuihele

Local Vendors include Oneloa, Tiara Koba Designs, Little Buggahs, Paiki Hawaiʻi, For The Love of Plants, Keiki Kapz, Maui Princess Parties, Maui Feather Lei, Hang Um Hawaiʻi, Maui Munchiez & Lemonade, Waikomo Shave Ice, ‘Ōlelo Aku ‘Ōlelo Mai, Hot Mama Maui, KT Keiki Creations, and Lechita De Coco.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Aug. 22, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Levi Poasa, Monday

Levi Poasa performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Aug. 22, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Aug. 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Dance Hall Days, Tuesday

No tickets for seats left for Dance Hall Days, except standing room only at last report. The event, Tuesday, Aug. 23, is part ofthe 10th Anniversary Concert Series. Dance Hall Days features Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest hits and other favorites and has been thrilling audiences in the western United States, England, and Bahama, playing at The Troubadour in London, One and Only Ocean Club in Nassau, the San Francisco Ritz Carlton, The Space Needle, and the Old Joint State Theatre in Birmingham. Doors open at 8 p.m. with show at 8:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-6425.

Katz Tuesday at Mala

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. Born down South, he performs bluesy-sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday and Monday, Aug. 19 and 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku’s tour grows

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere is growing. Added to the list are the Grand Theater Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on Sept. 24 and the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28. Other stops are the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Herb Ohta Jr.

Herb Ohta joins Kahumoku Wednesday

Herb Ohta Jr. joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana to perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Upcountry Farmers Market

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kula Mall Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical Flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau Youth Art Exhibition

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is presenting Youth Art Exhibition 2022 in its main gallery through Aug. 26. The exhibit includes the works of more than 250 youth who participated in the Hui’s summer arts program. It’s an explosion of vibrant creativity unlocked by community visual arts education. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Uyetake, Wednesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Aumakua Kava Lounge in Paia Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Uyetake plays Hawaiian music, blues, R&B, jazz, swing, and classic rock. For more information including tickets, go to aumakuakava.com or call 808-793-3232.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

Goldawn, Saturday

Oriana performs the hula at Dollies North Shore Pizza Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by Treverse and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 19, it’s Rascas, followed on Saturday, Aug. 20, with Goldawn from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information call Dollies, 808-579-9070.

MĀʻALAEA

Flashback Fridays

Join DJ Boomshot at Flashback Fridays at da Maui Playground Friday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. 21+ welcome. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Sunburn with Bad Moms perform Saturday at da Playground Maui.

Sunburn with Bad Moms, Saturday

Sunburn with special guest Bad Moms perform at da Playground Maui Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 21+ Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Ladies Night, Wednesday

It’s Ladies Night on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and free with a reservation. Join in the mix with Salvo. Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular show tunes at Pita Paradise, as well as other music Sunday.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Feig, Wednesday

Maui entertainer Duane Feig performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feig has worked in entertainment with Mere Oana. Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

Katz at Gannon’s

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy, an assistant professor of Hawaiian Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or gannonsrestaurant.com

