The Maui Police Department has issued its first license to carry a concealed firearm permit.

As of Aug. 24, 2022, the MPD Records Division had distributed 187 Concealed Carry Weapon license applications in 2022. Department spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now that 13 of those 187 have been submitted to MPD for processing. A single application was approved.

The Records Division also distributed nine License To Carry – Unconcealed license applications as of Aug. 24. Two of those nine have been submitted to MPD for processing. None of the unconcealed applications have been approved yet, according to Maui police.

The Maui Police Department’s permit application process is available online. On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Police Department also posted their updated permit application process online.

This comes after the US Supreme Court issued a ruling two months ago in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, No. 20-843 that allows people to carry a gun outside of their home if they have a proper license to carry permit.

Maui Police Department’s Concealed Carry Application form has been revised in accordance with Hawaiʻi Attorney General Opinion 22-2.

In a July 7 letter to Governor David Ige, Hawaiʻi Attorney General Holly Shikada notes that “In Bruen, the US Supreme Court concluded that New Yorkʻs requirement that applicants demonstrate ‘proper cause’ to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. The Court identified Hawaiʻi as one of six states (seven jurisdictions including the District of Columbia), that have ‘may issue’ licensing laws like New York’s.”

Meanwhile, In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released earlier this monty by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General.

The Firearm Registrations in Hawaii, 2021 report provides additional statistics and analyses focused on firearm permits, registrations, and denials in all four counties.