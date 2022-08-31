For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from Aug. 25-31, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The Stylistics perform legendary hit songs Saturday at the Castle Theatre.

Legendary Stylistics, Saturday

The Stylistics will perform their gold and platinum songs at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Some memorable hits include top 10 Billboard hits, including “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “You Are Everything,” “I’m Stone in Love with You,” and “Bet You By Golly Wow.”

The legendary group, with seven gold albums and four platinum singles, is also a part of the permanent exhibit in the music section at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Love and Herb Murrell, part of the original group, will be joined by Jason Sharp and “Bo” Henderson and an instrumental band.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information about The Stylistics can also be viewed at thestylistics.org

Kiani. Kū Mai Ka Hula (File) PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Hula competition, Sept. 9, 10

Coming up fast is the 15th Anniversary of Maui’s premier international hula competition KŪ MAI KA HULA 2022 Sept. 9 and 10.

A select group of hula winners in Hawaiʻi and the rest of the United States and Japan will be converging for this international hula competition on Maui. A complete schedule is available here.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Award-winning songwirter/singer Kolohe Kai keeps his songs uptempo but his lyrics have more depth and are resonating with his fan base. In a matter of weeks, some of his songs have jumped by hundreds of thousands of view on YouTube.

Kolohe Kai, Sept. 11

Kolohe Kai featuring Hawaiʻi songwriter Roman De Peralta shares upbeat reggae with fans in Kolohe Kai’s Hazel Eyes Tour on Sept. 11 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Concert information is available here.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open on the night of show for will-call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maui Sugar Museum tour

Tours of Maui’s Sugar Museum are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission is free to residents and children 5 and under. Tickets are also on sale for the Maui Plantation Days Festival scheduled on Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. The festival celebrates the plantation era with the food and the cultures of those ethnic groups who contributed to the growth of the sugarcane industry. For more information including festival tickets, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Comedian Helen Hong, Friday & Saturday



Coming up fast is comedian Helen Hong’s two night performance, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, at the Iao Theatre. It starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Doors open at 7 p.m. Hong has performed in Jane the Virgin, Silicon Valley, The Thundermans, Parks and Recreation, Inside Llewelyn Davis, New Girls,and Inside Amy Schumer, and was the Variety pick to replace David Letterman. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-242-6969 or 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Free Range Comedy takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday night.

Free Range Comedy, Saturday night

Maui Free Range Comedy performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. It’s a family friendly improv comedy show. The group includes Kristi Scott, John Williams, Chris Rose, Matt Brass, and Karen Stavas,and Gabby Ander Man. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wavetrain, Tuesday

Mark Johnstone’s Wavetrain will be performing at the Wai Bar at 45 Market Street Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. The band includes Prem Brosio on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Johnstone sings and plays keyboards. 21 + No cover. For more information, call 808-214-9829.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Almost, Maine opens Friday

The play “Almost, Maine” opens this weekend at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Promenade at 2050 Main Street. Playwright John Cariani’s play is comprised of short stories that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote town called “Almost.”

Cariani is an American actor and playwright, best known as the forensic expert Julian Beck in Law & Order. The show, part of The Living Room Theatre Series,” is directed by MAPA artistic director David C. Johnston.

Performances are on Sept. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 11, 16, 17, 18 , Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday 3 p.m. For more information including tickets, go mauiacademy.org/shows.

Maui OnStage classes

Maui OnStage is offering theatrical performance classes in separate groups for youths and adults. Registration for Fall Session 2 opens on Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

Esquire’s Rock & Blues Fest, Sept. 3

Tickets are on sale for Vince Esquire’s 1st Annual Rock & Blues Fest at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill on Saturday, Sept. 3. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with show at 5:30 to 10 p.m. Special guest Texas blues shredder Chris Duarte. Artists include Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo, The Danyel Alana Trio, and Kanoa. For the occasion, Gilligan’s will have a 15-foot BBQ station and will be selling some classic barbecue for all to enjoy. Indoor seating and limited outdoor seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Vince Esquire Band performs explosive rock, blues and funk. The band has toured with the Gregg Allman Band, the Derek Trucks Band, Little Feat and have opened for Aerosmith. Vince on guitar and vocals is joined by long time musical partner Josh Greenbaum on drums who has played with guitarist John Fruciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. For more information, go to VinceEsquire.com or alohagrowers.com.

Mark Twain, Thursday

Rick Scheideman performs “Sam Clemens and the Real Mark Twain” at ProArts Maui Playhouse Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. The performance has been adapted by Cliff Jewel and Rick Scheideman. It runs 100 minutes with intermission. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-65508

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Esquire & Kanekoa, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and Kaulana Kanekoa perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa is the leader of the ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa, and Esquire is a member of the group. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

BrownChicken BrownCow Stringband, Friday

The BrownChicken BrownCow Stringband performs at the ProArts Maui Playhouse Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The band has its roots is roots from the mountains of southern West Virginia, but it has spent a significant time on the island of Maui sharing its music in the mountains here in the Pacific Ocean over the past decade.

From sidewalks to theaters their music loses no authenticity. This band hand crafts songs and tailors their music with ferocious passion and sincerity. As they traveled the mainland coast to coast and flew over oceans to Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaiʻi their experiences led to many relationships and a deep founded love for their friends, fans, and family.

The acoustic performance takes place in a quiet, comfortable and intimate setting. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Sept. 2, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Maui Beach Boys, Friday

The Maui Beach Boys perform at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Friday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.Tickets are available through the band. The restaurant does not handle ticket sales. From 8:30 to 10 p.m., a rotating selection of local and mainland comedians perform in a live show. Content is appropriate to 18+.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Robles at Kihei venues

Natalie Robles performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m.. and What Ales You Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. She performs acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com and whatalesyoukihei.com

Country dance hoedown, Saturday

The band Kaina Country performs at the ProArts Playhouse Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., in celebration of listener-powered Mana’o Radio’s 20th Anniversary at ProArts Playhouse. The Denim & Diamonds Hoedown Throwdown includes a special country dance lesson. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Sept. 4, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, Monday

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. and at Maui Brews Company Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing & comedy, Tuesday

Live music and dancing occurs with In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Sept.6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles at Tiki, Tuesday

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Robles sing a variety of popular songs. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gallo at Tikis, Ohana Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, she entertains at Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444 and ohanaseafoodbarandgrill.com or call 808-868-3247.

Live country music, Wednesday

Violinist Willie Wainwright, singer Weatherly Wainwright, and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country music at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to gilligansmaui.com or call 808-868-0988.

LAHAINA

Hānaiali’i special performance, Friday

Six-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Winner Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom will be entertaining at a special performance at The Lānai at the Westin Maui Friday, Sept. 2, from 9 to 11 p.m.

The performance is to celebrate her music and her Red or White blend wines now found in The Westin Maui’s Mehele Market & Eatery, Hale Mo’olelo Bar as well as in The Lānai at Hōkūpaʻa.

Amy has played for the Dalai Lama and two inaugural balls in D.C. for President Obama. She has performed to sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, across America, and French Polynesia. She has opened for renowned artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs, Diana Krall, Joe Cocker. Fifty individual RSVPs are available for this complimentary performance. Hanaiali’i wines include her 2013 vintage which received a 90-point rating from Wine Spectator and a Double Gold, plus Best in Class at East Meets West Wine Awards. She has a 2014 Merlot and a 2015 Hānaiali’i Chardonnay. RSVP online.

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy Award-winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Band members also include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. At the same time, the Adrian Trevino Band performs on the rooftop. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Sept. 1, and Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Paia.

Historic Lahaina tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings may be made by reservation at the lahainarestoration.org. Tours are available to the historic Wo Hing Temple and the Baldwin Home Museum upon reservation. The Wo Hing Temple once served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin’s family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations may be made by going to lahainarestoration.org Click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Free ʻukulele lessons, Thursday

Free ʻukulele lessons take place at the center stage of the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to play this Hawaiian instrument with your friends and family. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday through Saturday nights, Sept. 1, 2 and 3, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6 and 7 from 10 p.m to 1 a.m.. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Feather artist Ellen Levinsky displays her works at the Lahaina Arts Society show in a lawn area near the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Friday and Saturdays. Items range from jewelry to original paintings.

Art Show, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

West at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Friday, Sept. 2, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The featured artist is Gabriel in “The Fine Art Of Surfing.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino performs blues and soul music. Some of Trevino’s band are original members of the Willie K. band. On a separate stage is Paul West singing a variety of rock ’n roll, country and blues and some original songs. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Trivia night, Sunday

It’s Trivia Night with Professor Fincher and prizes at Down The Hatch Sunday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. Order at the counter, get a table and have one person check in for Trivia. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

House Shakers, Sunday

The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Sept. 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jason Arcilla performs at the same time on a different stage. Arcilla sings R&B, reggae, and island rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jamie Gallo performs at Amigos at the Wharf Cinema Center Monday.

Gallo at Amigos, Monday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs at Amigos at the Wharf Cinema Center Monday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallo also performs a variety of songs including rock ’n roll, blues and her original music. For more information, go to restaurantlahaina.com or call 808-661-0210.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Singer-songwriter Brian Santana performs at Fleetwood’s Monday, Sept. 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Levi Poasa performs at the same time on a different stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

West, O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Rose O’Leary sings and plays the piano Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Wilson at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Sept. 5, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

A free hula lesson for all ages occurs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Kanekoa, Esquire at Frida’s

Kaulana Kanekoa and ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kanekoa is the band leader of the touring group Kanekoa, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Katz Tuesday at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

Wilson, Tuesday

Tripp Wilson entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 8 to 10 p.m. Born down South, he performs sweet soul. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, then karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Down The Hatch Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., karaoke is performed with a live band. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 5, with Seanna Daise and Margie Heart. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Walls performs with Pato Z from Medicine for the People. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kahumoku trio’s tour adds Idaho

An additional tour stop has been added to Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner George Kahumoku’s U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere. It’s Panida Theatre Inc. in Sandpoint, Idaho on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Others include the Grand Theater Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on Sept. 24, the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 28, the Blue Note in Napa on Sept. 25, Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree Colorado on Oct. 2, the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, Oregon on Oct. 3, Triple Door in Seattle Washington on Oct. 4, and Irvine Barclay Theatre in Irvine, California on Oct. 15. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23.

The New York Times says performers in the show are “virtuosic keepers of a cultural flame…Bringing folklore and cultural memory into a performance that unfolded as breezy entertainment.” Ho sings and plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com

Ledward Kaapana

Kaapana, Wednesday

Ledward Kaapana, a baritone and falsetto vocalist, joins multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana to perform at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Kaapana is a former member of the legendary Hui Ohana, a group that produced 14 best-selling albums. He later formed the trio Ikona, releasing six albums, including a Nahoku Hanohano Award winner with Mike Kaawa as “Favorite Entertainer of the Year” for his album “Force Of Nature.” He’s also released a number of solo albums.

For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com. For more about his albums, go to ledkaapana.com

MAKAWAO-KULA

Upcountry Farmers Market

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Maguires at Hana Hou, this weekend

Maddie and Brooks Maguire perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4, from 12 to 2 p.m. The music is a blend of toe-tapping Americana, blues, country and bluegrass with original music and covers. Admission is free.

Jazz with Johnstone, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Bachata artist Esme performs at da Playground Maui Thursday.

Esme concert, Thursday

Dominican singer, songwriter and producer Esme performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

Esme is a Bachata artist. His song Amantes charted at #1 on the Tropical charts for Bachata. Bachata is a genre of music that originated in the Dominican Republic and is a fusion of music, including the sounds of Spanish guitar, southwest European music, and Sub Saharan Africa musical elements. Here’s a performance on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxHA14OG918

The concert is for guests ages 21 and over. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Comedy Show, Friday

Comedy Show with Todd Armstrong, Vince Foti, Chuck Thompson and Chino Laforge takes place Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 p.m. Sign up in advance to get on the guest list for free admission. Ages 21 and up. Doors open at 7 p.m For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Stop Light Party, Saturday

DJ Carone presents “Stop Light Party” at da Playground Maui Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. Sign up in advance to get on the guest list for free admission. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Benny Uyetake

Benny Uyetake at The Shops

A special performance by Benny Uyetake takes place at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It’s billed as “Jazz At The Shops” Uyetake performs jazz standards by Sinatra and Chick Correa as a soloist on guitar and ukulele. For a sample of his music, go to bennyuyetake.net

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Robles at Marriott, Fairmont

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs at the Wailea Marriott’s poolside bistro Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, Sept. 1 and 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, she performs with Josh Heart. She also sings at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. She performs a variety of songs during her performances, including soulful acoustic music. For more information at the Kapa Bar, call 808-879-1922. For information about the Luana Lounge, call 808-875-4100.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Sept. 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Weekend music at Mulligans

Guitarist-singer Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tempa, the Naor Project and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain from 6 to 8 p.m. The band Island Soul performs Sunday, Sept. 4, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Nako’oka, Wednesday

Alika Nako’oka performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. His performance includes a variety of music including Hawaiian, island-style, soul, pop, rock and R&B. For more information, go to alikasmusic.com Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center.

