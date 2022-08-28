The Maui Academy of Performing Arts begins its Living Room Theatre Series with the production of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.

What’s a world to do when everything seems to keep us apart? “Come together,” said David C. Johnston, Artistic Director of Maui Academy of Performing Arts.

Beginning Friday Sept. 2, Johnston and a cast featuring many Maui actors will do just that as MAPA begins its Living Room Theatre Series.

With very limited seating, the Living Room Theatre is an opportunity for patrons to join artists and experience the performing arts in a more intimate way. Add to that a funny and poignant play where the citizens of “Almost, Maine” fall in and out of love under the beautiful northern lights, and all will agree: where there’s humanity and love, there’s always a little magic.

“Almost, Maine,” is “a town so far north, it’s almost not in the United States—it almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. It’s just… Almost,” according to an event description.

“One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same,” according to the MAPA website.

“Almost, Maine” is produced by Maui Academy of the Performing Arts and The Makana Aloha Foundation.

Performances are Sept. 2-18, 2022 at the MAPA Promenade Building, located at 2050 Main Street in Wailuku.

For tickets, visit www.mauiacademy.org/tickets.