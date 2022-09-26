Maui Business

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority issues RFP for visitor education, marketing for Japan market 

September 26, 2022, 2:55 PM HST
* Updated September 26, 2:57 PM
Japanese tourists on the Big Island. File Photo: Japan Airlines

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for strategic visitor education and destination brand marketing and management services for the Japan market.

Through this procurement process, the authority will select a qualified contractor to provide visitor education and brand management services in Japan.

The contractor’s work will support a new, regenerative model of tourism for Hawai‘i that is guided by the mission to Mālama Ku‘u Home (care for our beloved home), the authority’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan and the community-driven Destination Management Action Plans.

Work performance will be measured against key performance indicators in alignment with the tourist authority’s Strategic Plan, including increased average daily visitor spending and increased total visitor spending.

All interested applicants must register and participate in the tourist authority’s pre-proposal conference via Zoom to be briefed on the procurement process and to ask questions. The pre-proposal conference will be held at 3 p.m. HST on Sept. 30. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3RbPROh.

Interested applicants must also register their intent to submit proposals by 4:30 p.m. HST on Oct. 3. Proposals are due to HTA by 2 p.m. HST on Oct. 28, 2022.

The new contract will begin on Jan. 1, 2023 and replace the current contract which is scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2022.

RFP 23-01 and its associated attachments can be downloaded from the Hawai’i State eProcurement System (HIePRO) at hiepro.ehawaii.gov, or from the RFP page of the HTA website at https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/rfps/.

