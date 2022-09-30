Maui Arts & Entertainment

Keiki Halloween Festival returns to the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden, Oct. 29

September 30, 2022, 11:10 AM HST
Executive Director Dean Wong out standing in the field and welcoming guests to last year’s festival.

Costumed keiki and their families are invited to the second annual Keiki Halloween Festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

Young children and their families will be trick-or-treated to an evening of live music, special guests and activities, and cauldrons full of goodies from Imua’s favorite nonprofit partners.

Entertainment and activities will include live children’s music with Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band, a play area featuring Ben’s Big Blue Building Blocks, a chance for our keiki car enthusiasts to check out Maui’s Classic Cruisers and even an opportunity to visit with miniature horses. Don’t forget to stick around to participate in the evening’s Keiki Costume Contest. Food for purchase will be available from Dippin’ Dots Maui, Outrigger Pizza, Shaka Shave Ice and Sumo Dogs.

Keiki of all ages and their families will enjoy an evening of fun and activity at this year’s Keiki Halloween Festival presented by Imua Family Services.
This all-outdoor event is presented by Imua Family Services to help keiki and their families experience the spectacle of Halloween in a fun and safe environment alongside their friends and neighbors. Registration is only $5 per family. Register at https://imuagarden.org/halloween.

About Imua Family Services: Imua Family Services began in 1947 providing services to children with Polio in the Territory of Hawaiʻi. Today, 75 years later, Imua is still making significant progress working with families and children together with a broad scope of child development programs including: Infant & Early Childhood Services, Imua Autism Services, Imua Inclusion Preschool, Camp Imua and Dream Imua.

Last year’s Keiki Costume Contest winner explores Imua Discovery Garden.

