File Photo Courtesy: UH Mānoa

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa academic disciplines earned high marks in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, released on Oct. 25, including top 200 rankings for arts and humanities, education, physical and life sciences.

This is one of the premier comprehensive subject rankings in the world, according to UH.

Among more than 26,000 colleges and universities worldwide, five out of the 10 ranked UH Mānoa subjects placed in the world’s top 1% (within top 260 in the world), while the others placed in the world’s top 2–4% (within top 520–1,040).

UH Mānoa subjects’ world ranking includes:

Arts and humanities: No. 151–175

Education: No. 151–175

Physical sciences: No. 151–175

Life sciences: No. 176–200

Social sciences: No. 201–250

Psychology: No. 301–400

Business and economics: No. 401–500

Clinical and health: No. 401–500

Computer science: No. 601–800

Engineering: No. 601–800

Times Higher Education considers the following factors for its rankings: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Regarded as one of the leading national and international university rankings focused on research and academic excellence, Times Higher Education considered between 655–1,307 of the top institutions for each of its subject rankings, out of more than 26,000 institutions worldwide, to be eligible for its World University Rankings by Subject.