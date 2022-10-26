Maui News

10 UH Mānoa subjects on Times Higher Education premier world ranking list

October 26, 2022, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File Photo Courtesy: UH Mānoa

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa academic disciplines earned high marks in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, released on Oct. 25, including top 200 rankings for arts and humanities, education, physical and life sciences.

This is one of the premier comprehensive subject rankings in the world, according to UH.

Among more than 26,000 colleges and universities worldwide, five out of the 10 ranked UH Mānoa subjects placed in the world’s top 1% (within top 260 in the world), while the others placed in the world’s top 2–4% (within top 520–1,040).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH Mānoa subjects’ world ranking includes:

  • Arts and humanities: No. 151–175
  • Education: No. 151–175
  • Physical sciences: No. 151–175
  • Life sciences: No. 176–200
  • Social sciences: No. 201–250
  • Psychology: No. 301–400
  • Business and economics: No. 401–500
  • Clinical and health: No. 401–500
  • Computer science: No. 601–800
  • Engineering: No. 601–800

Times Higher Education considers the following factors for its rankings: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Regarded as one of the leading national and international university rankings focused on research and academic excellence, Times Higher Education considered between 655–1,307 of the top institutions for each of its subject rankings, out of more than 26,000 institutions worldwide, to be eligible for its World University Rankings by Subject.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Public Private Partnership On Maui Provides Hope For Affordable Homes But Raises Questions Of Fairness 2Visitor On Scuba Diving Tour Dies In Waters Off Of Lanaʻi 3Two Visitors Rescued From South Maui Waters At Kamaʻole Beach Park I 4Mauis Most Expensive Active Listings 41 9m Hawea Point Home 35m Makena Property 5Maui Outdoor Lighting Ordinance Victory For Seabirds Turtles 6Jessica Crisp Takes 2022 Aloha Classic Womens Windsurfing Title At Hoʻokipa Maui