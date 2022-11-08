Aloha United Way Women United awards $65,000 in grant funding to three Nonprofits.

The Aloha United Way affinity group known as Women United awarded three grants to nonprofit agencies serving women and women-led families this fall. The local chapter is part of a global force numbering more than 70,000 women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity by focusing on areas of health, education, and financial stability.

Dee Lim, the AUW Women United President notes the significance of the 2022 investment.

“We are directly impacting the growth of women and families on Oahu. Families will be nourished, housed, and provided support to grow because of the grants made. This is an investment that we’ll see dividends from for generations to come,” said Lim.

The groupʻs signature fundriasing event, Chocolate, Champagne, and Couture-for-a-Cause returned after a two-year hiatus in April 2022. Hundreds of women attended the fundraiser held at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Koʻolina and raised the funds that made these grants possible.

“We’re so grateful to our members and the hundreds of women who supported the fundraising event last spring. The feeling of camaraderie and hope in the room was palpable and being able to present these awards brings the experience full circle,” said Emmaly Calibraro, Vice President of Resource Development & Donor Relations.

The three nonprofit organizations are well-known in the community, but the programs funded are different in significant ways. Waimanalo Health Center will receive $25,000 to improve access to healthy foods and produce in rural, underserved areas on Oʻahu. The program will allow the organization to expand access to existing WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) support and the existing Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program that provides local produce and meal preparation information for women deemed food insecure.

The Institute for Human Services Holomua Na Wahine program received a $15,000 grant and aligns with Women United’s focus on education. The program empowers female staff to strengthen their economic mobility through pursuing post-secondary education and continuing education.

“HIS front-line staff give of themselves every day to help our clients move forward in their lives. This grant enables them to invest in their own successes as well. What’s more, the educational paths they tend to choose, like social work and counseling, are focused on helping people and giving back to our community,” said Jill Wright, IHS Director of Philanthropy & Community Relations.

The final grant for $25,000 was awarded to Domestic Violence Action Center and will serve to house and provide support services to three families and a total of nine children. These funds will transform their lives and create a stable path to recovery from the trauma of domestic violence.

For those in the community who would like to impact their community through volunteerism and fundraising, Women United is welcoming new members throughout the year. The group will hold their signature fundraiser on March 4, 2023 and award grants again later in the fall. Anyone with questions about Women United or the grant process can email [email protected] or visit auw.org/women-united.