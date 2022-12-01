Maui News

Additional Mauna Loa eruption closures announced

December 1, 2022, 11:06 AM HST
Effective immediately, due to continuing volcanic activity on Mauna Loa, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed all hunting in the portion of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area.  

This area is known as the “slice” and the closure is in effect until further notice.

PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

On Monday, DOFAW announced the closure of the entire Mauna Loa Forest Reserve, a massive 50,000-acre area. In addition, Bergfeld decided to close the Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary, ʻĀinapō Trail and cabin, and the Kapāpala Forest Reserve. All areas will be closed for 90-days. 

Earlier, the National Park Service closed access to the Mauna Loa summit from the south, due to the initial period of volcanic unrest.

Monday morning, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the Hawai‘i Police Dept. established a roadblock at the intersection of Mauna Loa Observatory Access Road and Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). It is being manned 24-hours-a-day. 

