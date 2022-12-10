Maui News

Hundreds attend Maui County Christmas Drive-Thru

December 10, 2022, 11:16 PM HST
VC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden
Music: Jingle Bells – Brent Bourgeois

Hundreds of Maui residents enjoyed holiday cheer with Santa and his Maui County employee-elves Saturday evening during the County’s popular Christmas Drive-Thru at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku.

The event featured holiday music, Christmas carolers, decorations, a free treat bag for keiki and a ginger bread kit to enjoy with the family. The County also distributed hundreds of COVID-19 test kits to passing motorists in attendance.

In the first hour of the event, approximately 125 cars came through the Christmas Drive-Thru. The second hour remained busy as motorists traveled up Kaohu Street and turned into a line that curved through the County Building campus.

“It’s been exciting to have so many of our residents experience festive Christmas lights, Santa Claus, caroling, music and decorations, thanks to our County employees,” Mayor Michael Victorino said of the popular event that is now in its third year.

“Mele Kalikimaka and Hau`oli Makahiki Hou!”

County of Maui / Shane Tegarden video

