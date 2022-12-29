Businesswoman Laura Fortin Schwing

Businesswoman Laura Fortin Schwing of Maui, Hawaiʻi and Houston, Texas will be making a $100,000 contribution to Nā Keiki O Emalia, a Maui-based nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, teens and their families grieving the death of someone important to the them.

Schwing offered the gift to Nā Keiki O Emalia as she has personal understanding of the hardships grieving families face, having lost her husband, David, suddenly in 2019.

“It was hard to see my own grandchildren struggle, and I found there were limited resources for them. I discovered Nā Keiki O Emalia, and we connected on a lot of topics,” Laura said. “I want to do some good for the kids of Maui.”

“Schwing and her husband David were successful in business. She brings many years of experience in finance, business operations and clinical systems to Nā Keiki O Emalia as President and Treasurer,” according to an organization press release.

This $100,000 matching gift, if matched by Dec. 31, will allow the local nonprofit organization to expand services to underserved areas of Maui County, including Hāna, Lahaina, Upcountry, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000. Currently Nā Keiki O Emalia has raised $71,515 toward the match.

Donations can be made by check or directly at https://bit.ly/3ufpu0S.

