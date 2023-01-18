Maui News

Water service outage for some Pukalani customers expected from Jan. 19-20

January 18, 2023, 5:38 PM HST
* Updated January 18, 5:39 PM
Maui Now graphic.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that a portion of customers in the Pukalani area will experience a water service outage from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, while work is underway on the County’s water system.

The water service outage will affect ʻIolani Street from Pukalani Elementary School to the end of ʻIolani Street including Kamelani Loop, Hukilani Place and Alohilani Street. In addition, Hiwalani Loop, Iwalani Street, Ipolani Street and Iholani Street may experience low to no pressure while the work is being conducted.

Customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate. The Department of Water Supply apologizes for any inconvenience.

The work is being done by the Department of Water Supply and HI-Built, LLC as part of the ʻIolani Street pavement reconstruction project.

For more information, contact HI-Built, LLC, at 808-870-3001. To report a water emergency, contact the Department of Water Supply’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

