The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents What’s New: Recent Acquisitions Exhibit, Feb. 6 to March 31 at the center located at 665 Kahului Beach Road in Wailuku.

The exhibit offers a first-person glimpse of precious artifacts from World War II, gifted to the Center over the past several months. Items include everything from a Japanese canteen from the 1942 battle of Guadalcanal, to a Japanese aircraft mechanic’s toolbox from 1941, to medals from the personal collection of Nisei Veteran Toshio Kubota (gifted to NVMC by his daughter, Valerie Matsunaga).

The exhibition is open Monday-Saturday during those dates and access is by appointment only. Call 808-244-6862 to reserve a spot.

The impetus for the exhibit came from NVMC Research Archivist Melanie Agrabante, who explained, “We receive so many interesting requests for information and donations of memorabilia throughout the year. With that in mind, we wanted to share a sampling of what we have collected over the past nine months.” This rare opportunity offers the viewer the chance to relive history vicariously through these cherished personal possessions.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good.

NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center and the NVMC Education Center.

To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.