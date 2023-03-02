Photo (L-R): Kalaheo Oliveira, Derek Kawaiaea, Daryl Kawaiaea.

Three Maui men were honored with the Maui Fire Department’s Kahuola or “Guardian of Life” Award for their selfless acts during a home fire last year that saved the life of a fellow resident.

Kalaheo Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea were recognized for their bravery and heroic acts on Sept. 3, 2022, risking their lives to successfully rescue an elderly woman from her home in Hāna, which was heavily involved with fire.

Despite rapidly deteriorating conditions, which included heavy smoke and intense heat, they worked as a team to extricate the woman from the structure and take her to safety, according to a department press release.

Medics treated the 89-year-old woman for smoke inhalation, and she was released with no further injuries.

“The Maui Fire Department would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude for the brave and heroic efforts of these men,” said Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura.

The award was issued by the County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety during a ceremony held on Feb. 28 at the Hāna Fire Station.

Photo (L-R): East Maui Councilmember Shane Sinenci, Assistant Chief Hanale Lindo, Deputy Chief Gavin Fujioka, Kalaheo Oliveira, Derek Kawaiaea, Daryl Kawaiaea, Fire Commissioner Dale Parsons, Fire Chief Brad Ventura.