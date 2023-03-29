Maui News

West Maui to hold first evening budget meeting Thursday, March 30

March 29, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura said, “Our committee will be sending out reminders for each residency area budget meeting to remain in frequent communication with residents. Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process.”

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council Friday and can be reviewed online. West Maui residents are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year beginning July 1, Sugimura said.

Lahaina Civic Center is at 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment at mauicounty.us/agendas. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

A survey on how the budget should be prioritized is available online until April 19.

For more information, please visit https://www.mauicounty.us/bfed/ or call 808-270-7838.

