Maui Humane Society’s Wags to Riches fundraising event, April 29

March 30, 2023, 8:49 AM HST
Maui Humane Society hosts its annual “Wags to Riches” VIP fundraising event on April 29, 2023. Shelter animals will be sent from the doghouse to the penthouse. The top fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter dog at several of Hawaiʻi’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts.

Throughout the month of April, participants will fundraise on behalf of Maui Humane Society and compete for a luxurious stay at either the Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, and the Royal Lahaina Resort.

“Our industry has so much care for our Maui community, and this is a leading example of how it shows that support,” said Lisa H. Paulson, Executive Director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “I am touched by the commitment of our hotels and their respective teams in sharing their time and talent in another consecutive year for Wags to Riches 2023.”

All are encouraged to sign up for Wags to Riches by visiting the Maui Humane Society online. All proceeds will support Maui Humane Society’s mission of protecting and saving the lives of Maui’s animals.

Participants will be utilizing the same peer-to-peer software platform as previous years which allows them to integrate with social media, view a fundraising leaderboard and engage in gamification awards to motivate efforts.

Winners will be announced on April 28 at noon HST, when fundraising ends.

