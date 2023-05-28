The Ritz-Carlton Maui will host the Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner on June 9. (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui invites guests to the Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner on June 9, in honor of the 42nd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival.

Notable winemakers include:

Pierre and Helene Seillan of Vérité Winery,

Greg Brewer of Ex Post Facto,

Jeff Stewart of Hartford Family Winery and

Cleo Pahlmayer of Wayfarer Vineyard.

This multi-course dinner will be prepared by The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s executive chef George Vanyi and celebrity guest chefs:

Edward Lee (Top Chef, Nami, 610 Magnolia- Louisville, Ky.),

Sheldon Simeon (Top Chef, Tiffany’s and Tin Roof- Maui),

Kelsey Barnard Clark (Top Chef, KBC- Dothan, Ala.), and

Tsukasa Okino (Master Sushi Chef, Maru Sushi- Honolulu).

“There’s something magical about coming together over great food and wine,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “We look forward to creating unforgettable memories during this truly special Kapalua Resort experience.”

After a warm welcome of Petrossian Caviar and Champagne Louis Roederer, the evening will feature wines from the Kapalua Wine & Food ohana.

The Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner menu:

Chef Tsukasa Okino (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

Chef Tsukasa Okino

Three-Way Japanese Tasting

Kensaki Squid Sushi, Uni and Shigiyaki Eggplant

Big Eye Tuna, King Salmon Kituna Roll

Hartford Court, Far Coast Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2021

Chef Sheldon Simeon (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

Chef Sheldon Simeon

Roasted Pork Belly

Mother Mushroom, Barley Lugaw, Prune Mui

Wayfarer Vineyard, “The Traveler” Pinot Noir, Fort Ross – Seaview, Sonoma County 2015

Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark

Game Cassoulet

Duck Confit, Sausage Butter Beans, Cornbread Crumble

Ex Post Facto, Syrah, Santa Barbara County 2010

Chef George Vanyi (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

Chef George Vanyi

Roasted Lamb Chop

Potato Puree, Carrot Caramel Sauce, Nasturtium Leaves

Vérité, La Muse, Sonoma County 2015 – 1.5L Magnum Bottle

Chef Edward Lee (PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui)

Chef Edward Lee

Kalbi Braised Short Ribs

Edamame Grits, Pine Nuts and Perilla

Vérité, Le Desir, Sonoma County 2015 – 1.5L Magnum Bottle

Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark and The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Pastry Team

“Bushwacker”

Gianduja Chocolate Cake, Coconut Rum Ganache, Cocoa Nib Brittle, Banana Brown Sugar Ice Cream

Broadbent, Boal, Ten Years Old, Madeira

Seating is limited and reservations are required. For Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner reservations, visit OpenTable or call 808-665-7089.

The event is priced at $450 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

On Saturday, June 10, all chefs and winemakers come together with Kapalua’s top restaurants at the Grand Tasting Gala. This event will be held at The Ritz-Carlton’s Aloha Garden Pavilion.

For festival passes, a la carte tickets, accommodations, and more information about the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.