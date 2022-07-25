A Maui mainstay, Tiffany’s has been in business for close to two decades and has since gained a very loyal following – including the Simeons. When Chef Sheldon Simeon and his wife Janice Simeon learned that the Orite family was ready to hang up their hats, the pair jumped at the opportunity to keep the local favorite in operation.

A Maui mainstay, Tiffany’s has been in business for close to two decades and has since gained a very loyal following – including the Simeons. When Sheldon and Janice learned that the Orite family was ready to hang up their hats, the pair jumped at the opportunity to keep the local favorite in operation.

“Tiffany’s has always been The spot for kama‘āina,” says Sheldon. “I have so many memories there from over the years and could not stand to see it close its doors. While we promise not to touch some of the dishes that locals have come to know and love as Tiffany’s favorites, I’m excited to add more Filipino-inspired fare, and refresh some of the other offerings. We are honored to be a part of this legendary operation.”

Tiffanys’ menu has always featured what Sheldon describes as “Hawai’i Classics,” with a strong focus on Japanese, Chinese, and Korean flavors. Sheldon has condensed the menu considerably (from a broad 150-item-menu, to a more defined 50), and continues his mission of spreading word to the masses about the diversity of “Hawai’i food,” (vs. Hawaiian food) which celebrates the flavors of those who settled on the islands back in the day to work the crops, including workers from China, Japan, Korea, the Philippines and Portugal. Putting to rest the stereotypical food associated with Hawai’i, Sheldon continues his mission to educate those around the world about the amazing and truly unique food being churned out of kitchens across the islands.

His debut cookbook, Cook Real Hawai’i, sold over 75k copies and was lauded as one of the top cookbooks of 2021 by the likes of Bon Appetit, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Epicurious, Good Morning America, Today.com, Saveur, The San Francisco Chronicle, Fine Cooking, Food52, and more. The menu at Tiffany’s will be a true embodiment of the cuisine from the cookbook, including dishes like:

Kim Chee Dip with won ton chips

Shoyu Ahi Poke with Maui onion and Yamasa sesame oil

Mapo Tofu with Sichuan pepper, beef short rib and tobanjiang

Stir Fried Squid with spicy gochujang and toasted sesame

Roast Pork with gravy all’ova, Maui onion and chokepepper

Loco Moco with sunny-side egg, classic gravy

Wailuku Saimin with pork belly, won ton, egg ribbons, kamaboko, choi sum

Tiffany’s favorites like Honey Walnut Shrimp with candy mayo, romaine and candied walnuts; Steak Bites with sizzling onion; and Kim Chee Fried Rice with sausage and sunny-side egg, will remain on the menu. The menu offers an array of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

On the beverage front, the restaurant’s full bar will spotlight local beers, classic cocktails, and creative shots. The menu will make use of local brands and ingredients whenever possible.

Chef Sheldon Simeon competed on the 10th season of Bravo’s “Top Chef: Seattle,” and again on Season 14 in Charleston, winning “Fan Favorite” both times.

Along with his wife, Janice, Sheldon also owns and operates Tin Roof in Maui’s Kahului, where he serves innovative, local lunch-style dishes in take-out bowls. Leading the BOH, right under Sheldon is Chef de Cuisine Nolan Gonzales, who has been working in the kitchen with Sheldon for close to 10 years, at both Tin Roof and Migrant before that; and heading up the FOH team (who are all original Tiffany’s staffers) is General Manager Lanui K Villalon, who previously worked alongside Sheldon at both Lineage and Migrant.

Originally named for the Orite’s daughter Tiffany, the 3,600-square foot restaurant boasts 120 seats, which includes a 12-seat bar, as well as an array of both booths and two and four-top freestanding table-tops.

Sheldon and Janice have refreshed both the interior and exterior, which now features a fresh coat of paint, as well an abstract pattern mural from their friend and artist, Gregg Kaplan. The team also flew in Honolulu-based artist, Jeff Gress, to paint lettering throughout the interior, which includes lyrics from some of their favorite songs, including “Two Person Party,” by Three Plus.

Tiffany’s is open for dinner service only, Thursday through Monday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is walk-in only. In addition to dine-in service, takeout will also be available via online ordering, as will delivery down the road. The restaurant accepts cash and all major credit cards, is handicapped accessible, and has ample parking.

Located at 1424 Lower Main St in Wailuku, Tiffany’s can be reached via phone at 808-249-0052 or by email at [email protected]