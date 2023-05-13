The Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, will hold its Grand Tasting Gala for the first time since 2019. (PC: Kapalua Wine & Food Festival)

The Grand Tasting Gala is making its return at this year’s 42nd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival June 8-11 following a four year hiatus. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.

Hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, the Grand Tasting Gala will highlight the Kapalua

Resort’s family of restaurants and special guests. This is the first year since 2019 that the event will host the popular Grand Tasting.

These culinary artists will showcase their creativity with tastings of some of their most famous dishes in a walk-around format.

Participating Kapalua Resort Restaurants:

Banyan Tree

Cane & Canoe

Honolua Store

Hua Momona Farms

Merriman’s

The Plantation House

Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Taverna

Also featured will be special guest participants and friends including:

TV’s famed “Top Chef” Guest Chefs –Edward Lee, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Sheldon Simeon

Master Sushi Chef Tsukasa Okino from Oʻahu’s Maru Sushi

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program students and alumni Chefs Gary Johnson and Maui’s Chef of the Year Taylor Ponte

Specialty Food Purveyors:

Petrossian Caviar and a selection of their world-famous caviars from France’s House of Petrossian

Oysters Hawaiʻi’s “Shucking Good Time” featuring high quality oysters and an array of locally sourced condiments

Maui Cookie Lab’s mobile cookie cart with freshly baked goodies

Maui Gold Pineapple Company sweetest pineapple samplings

In addition to premium wines from around the globe guests can enjoy:

Handcrafted cocktails by House of Suntory, Makers Mark and OTR

A selection of Kona Brewing Company’s favorites

Non-alcoholic “Mocktails” by Seedlip

Sponsor Wineries Justin Vineyards and Champagne Louis Roederer are showcased along with

featured winery partners Bernardus Vineyards, Bonny Doon Vineyards, Far Niente, Hertelendy,

S.R. Tonella Cellars, The Vineyard house and many more of the wine world’s most beloved

brands.

The evening will be capped off by the entertainment of local favorite Nuff Sedd at the Aloha Garden Pavilion’s Canoe Hale.

In addition to the Grand Tasting Gala, a series of interactive experiences will be held over the festival weekend June 8–11, including, wine tasting seminars, brunches/lunches and intimate and exclusive winemaker dinners at resort restaurants.

Major sponsors for the 2023 event include Maui Visitors Bureau, Southwest Airlines, Kapalua

Resort Association, The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, Kapalua Golf, Tonnellerie Ô, Beam/House of Suntory, FIJI and Kona Brewing Company.

A full schedule can be found at kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com