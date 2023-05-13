Kapalua Wine and Food Festival to host Grand Tasting Gala, events June 8-11
The Grand Tasting Gala is making its return at this year’s 42nd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival June 8-11 following a four year hiatus. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.
Hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, the Grand Tasting Gala will highlight the Kapalua
Resort’s family of restaurants and special guests. This is the first year since 2019 that the event will host the popular Grand Tasting.
These culinary artists will showcase their creativity with tastings of some of their most famous dishes in a walk-around format.
Participating Kapalua Resort Restaurants:
- Banyan Tree
- Cane & Canoe
- Honolua Store
- Hua Momona Farms
- Merriman’s
- The Plantation House
- Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar
- Taverna
Also featured will be special guest participants and friends including:
- TV’s famed “Top Chef” Guest Chefs –Edward Lee, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Sheldon Simeon
- Master Sushi Chef Tsukasa Okino from Oʻahu’s Maru Sushi
- University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program students and alumni Chefs Gary Johnson and Maui’s Chef of the Year Taylor Ponte
Specialty Food Purveyors:
- Petrossian Caviar and a selection of their world-famous caviars from France’s House of Petrossian
- Oysters Hawaiʻi’s “Shucking Good Time” featuring high quality oysters and an array of locally sourced condiments
- Maui Cookie Lab’s mobile cookie cart with freshly baked goodies
- Maui Gold Pineapple Company sweetest pineapple samplings
In addition to premium wines from around the globe guests can enjoy:
- Handcrafted cocktails by House of Suntory, Makers Mark and OTR
- A selection of Kona Brewing Company’s favorites
- Non-alcoholic “Mocktails” by Seedlip
Sponsor Wineries Justin Vineyards and Champagne Louis Roederer are showcased along with
featured winery partners Bernardus Vineyards, Bonny Doon Vineyards, Far Niente, Hertelendy,
S.R. Tonella Cellars, The Vineyard house and many more of the wine world’s most beloved
brands.
The evening will be capped off by the entertainment of local favorite Nuff Sedd at the Aloha Garden Pavilion’s Canoe Hale.
In addition to the Grand Tasting Gala, a series of interactive experiences will be held over the festival weekend June 8–11, including, wine tasting seminars, brunches/lunches and intimate and exclusive winemaker dinners at resort restaurants.
Major sponsors for the 2023 event include Maui Visitors Bureau, Southwest Airlines, Kapalua
Resort Association, The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua, Kapalua Golf, Tonnellerie Ô, Beam/House of Suntory, FIJI and Kona Brewing Company.
A full schedule can be found at kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com