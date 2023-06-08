The County of Maui is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pre-applications will be accepted online from 8:30 a.m. June 26 until 4:30 p.m. June 28 at www.waitlistcheck.com/HI004. It is free to apply.

Applications will be selected using a random lottery. Only one application per household isallowed, and only eligible applicants will beplaced on the waitlist. The time and date of receipt of the online application does not impact whether it will be selected for the waitlist.

The program provides rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities for rental units chosen by the tenant in the private market. Payments go directly to participating property owners to offset the difference between tenant payments and unit rent.

Applicants may choose from a variety of housing options ranging from apartments, duplexes, single-family homes or individual rooms.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program assistance covers rent that exceeds about 30% of an eligible family’s monthly income. Acceptance and/or assistance are based on income verification and eligibility requirements.

Maximum income levels based on family size are as follows:

One (family size): $39,950 (income limit)

Two: $45,650

Three: $51,350

Four: $57,050

Five: $61,650

Six: $66,200

Seven: $70,750

Eight: $75,350

If applicants do not have internet, public libraries provide free internet service with a library card. Instructions on status information are offered during the online application process, and status updates will be available online shortly after the pre-application closing date. Hardcopy pre-applications will only be available as a reasonable accommodation.