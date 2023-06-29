“Common Ground” and “The Engine Inside.”

Day two of the Maui Film Festival‘s Stardust Cinema features two films: “Common Ground” at 5:30 p.m. and “The Engine Inside” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday and includes 11 feature film premieres over five days through Sunday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Common Ground

The “Common Ground” documentary explores “racism’s role in forging today’s farming industry,” according to a film synopsis. It also explores regenerative farming and efforts to return land to “pre-colonial practices pioneered by indigenous and Black farmers to restore soil, keep Americans alive, and leave a legacy for generations to follow.”

Common Ground features appearances and narration by Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Ian Somerhalder and Woody Harrelson. It is the highly anticipated follow up film to Kiss the Ground, which won more than 75 film festival awards before being seen by more than 100 million viewers on major streaming platforms globally.

The Engine Inside

The film, “The Engine Inside” follows six everyday people from vastly different worlds who dedicate their lives to a simple, 200-year-old machine.

“Their trials and tribulations reveal the bicycle’s unique power to change lives and help build a better world. For almost a century, we’ve suffered the unforeseen consequences of a car-consumed culture. But now, because of a global pandemic, the transformative power of the bike is starting to take hold,” according to a film description.

Also on Thursday, a short adventure/photography film, “Walking On Clouds” will precede the festival screening of “The Engine Inside.” “Walking on Clouds” is a six minute film from Brazil with English subtitles. The film shows the high-line crossing between two hot air balloons, achieving the highest such record in the world by the Guinness Book.

Walking on Clouds

The Maui Film Festival takes place June 28 to July 2 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

For the latest film details, go to Maui Film Festival. Five-night passes are $175, plus applicable fees, and are on sale only by phone at 808-242-7469 at offices open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual nightly tickets are $36 on sale at MauiArts.org or by phone at 808-242-7469.