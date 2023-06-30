Day three of the Maui Film Festival‘s Stardust Cinema features two films: “Immediate Family” at 5:30 p.m., and “Jules” at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday and includes 11 feature film premieres over five days through Sunday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

“Immediate Family” seek peak / Vimeo – Denny Tedesco

“Immediate Family” follows the next wave of musicians who would create the singer-songwriter sound “backing everyone from James Taylor, Carole King, Don Henley and Linda Ronstadt, to Crosby & Nash, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and Keith Richards.” A film synopsis notes: “This small team of players would go on to change the course of musical history, creating the sound of the 70s and all that came after.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Jules” follows Milton (Ben Kingsley) who lives a quiet life of routine in a small Pennsylvania town, but finds his day upended when a UFO and its extraterrestrial passenger crash land in his backyard. In the film, Milton develops a close relationship with he extraterrestrial he calls “Jules.”

“Things become complicated when two neighbors (Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin) discover Jules and the government quickly closes in. What follows is a funny, wildly inventive ride as the three neighbors find meaning and connection later in life—thanks to this unlikely stranger,” according to a film synopsis.

The Maui Film Festival takes place June 28 to July 2 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the latest film details, go to Maui Film Festival. Five-night passes are $175, plus applicable fees, and are on sale only by phone at 808-242-7469 at offices open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual nightly tickets are $36 on sale at MauiArts.org or by phone at 808-242-7469.