The final night of the Maui Film Festival‘s Stardust Cinema features three films: “Sweet Adventure” at 5:30 p.m., “Savage Waters” at 6:45 p.m, and “Tiki Taane in Session with CSO” at 8:45 p.m.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday and includes 11 feature film premieres over five days through Sunday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Sweet Adventure

This 52 minute travel/surf documentary is not only a film about adventure—”it’s about travel, friendship, and great waves—it’s about the things we’ve been missing, the things that matter; all set in the great country of El Salvador.”

Savage Waters

This 93 minute surf/travel documentary poses the question: How far would you go searching for something that may not exist?

According to the film synopsis: “A 19th century treasure-hunter’s journal inspires a captivating journey to seek out and surf a mythical, never-ridden wave in some of the most remote and dangerous waters of the Atlantic Ocean. For renowned skipper, Matt Knight, sailing to unpredictable and uncharted regions is impossible to resist. As a lifelong thrill-seeker, he is constantly testing the limits of what’s possible, something world-class big wave surfer Andrew Cotton has also built his career on. With family and friends, they board the beautiful catamaran Hecate and follow clues to this ‘perfect wave’, but not everything goes to plan, with serious injury and life-threatening challenges testing the crew’s resilience and attitudes towards risk.”

This 68 minute music show from New Zealand was filmed in front of a sold out audience at the fully refurbished Christchurch Town Hall. T

“Tiki Taane captures an emotional and explosive performance with – Christchurch Symphony Orchestra. Stunningly shot and superbly mixed, Tiki has raised the bar with what can be achieved when collaborating with a 50 piece orchestra. The genre bending, live looping performances makes for an extremely unique and original experience,” according to a festival synopsis.

The Maui Film Festival takes place June 28 to July 2 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

For the latest film details, go to Maui Film Festival. Five-night passes are $175, plus applicable fees, and are on sale only by phone at 808-242-7469 at offices open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual nightly tickets are $36 on sale at MauiArts.org or by phone at 808-242-7469.