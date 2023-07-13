Satellite imagery of Hurricane Clavin (7.13.23) PC: NWS/NHC

Calvin has become the third hurricane of the East Pacific season.

The National Weather Service says Calvin continues to intensify and is expected to move in the Central Pacific basin late Sunday.

According to a discussion from the National Hurricane Center, after 36 hours, sea surface temperatures along Calvin’s track will gradually begin to cool, and likely induce gradual weakening through the remainder of the forecast period.

The National Weather Service reports that Calvin will likely impact the state beginning next Tuesday, with the potential for windy and wet weather mid week. Hawaiʻi’s synopsis indicates that it’s still too early to forecast details.

At 5 a.m. on July 13, the system was last tracked about 850 miles SW of the southern tip of Baja California; 2555 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; and 2625 miles ESE of Hāna, Maui. It has maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts. Calvin was moving toward the West at 13 mph at last report.

TS Calvin is the third named storm of the 2023 Eastern Pacific hurricane season. The others were Adrian, which reached Category 2 Hurricane strength on June 30 before eventually weakening on July 2; and Beatriz, which developed into a Category 1 Hurricane on June 30 before weakening into a tropical storm on July 1, 2023.

For the 2023 season, 4 to 7 tropical cyclones are predicted for the Central Pacific hurricane region. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones. Tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

The Central Pacific hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through November 30.