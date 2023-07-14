Satellite imagery of the Central and Eastern Pacific as Hurricane Calvin moves to the west. (7.14.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

Calvin in the eastern Pacific, has rapidly intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system was last located about 1080 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California; 2140 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; and 2210 miles ESE of Hāna, Maui. It is moving west at 16 mph.

The current NHC forecast indicates that hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Calvin is expected to move into the Central Pacific Basin late Sunday or early Monday, according to forecasters. Its remnants will likely impact the state beginning next week Tuesday, but forecasters with the National Weather Service say its still too early for details.

Five day forecast. (7.14.23) PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

The National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is possible today, with the intensity expected to level off by tomorrow when it moves over cooler waters. The NHC says Calvin is likely to continue weakening as it encounters less favorable environmental conditions on its track.

Forecasters with the NHC say, “given uncertainties about the status and intensity of Calvin near the end of the 5-day period, interests in Hawaiʻi should closely monitor the latest forecast updates.”

For now, moderate to breezy trade winds are expected to last into early next week, before potential impacts from Calvin become a possibility.