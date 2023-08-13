





















Wildfire updates for Sunday Aug. 13 are posted: HERE .

Maui State Senators Gilbert Keith-Agaran, Lynn DeCoite, and Angus McKelvey, joined in thanking all of those who have supported the Maui Fire Relief Donation Drive at the State Capitol. The Maui delegation offered the following statement:

“Words cannot describe our absolute heartfelt aloha for the donations that were made to our suffering community in their time of need. The efforts at the Capitol have resulted in thousands of boxes and bags that have been prepared and are either on the way or are ready to be delivered to Maui. Already, over 10,000 pounds of food and other high need items, including diapers and baby formula, have been sent to Maui.

Mahalo to everyone who donated to the drive, including the donations for Maui, and the donations of materials and food to support the volunteers. Mahalo to the over 1000 volunteers that helped collect, sort, package, and load the incredible volume of donated items. Seeing the people of O‘ahu join together in such a monumental way to support our Maui ‘ohana is inspirational, and a reminder of what Hawai‘i can do.”























Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran represents District 5 which includes: Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Wai‘ehu

Senator Lynn DeCoite represents District 7 which includes: Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini

Senator Angus McKelvey represents District 6 which includes: West Maui, Mā‘alaea, Waikapū, South Maui