Destruction of Lahaina after wildfire destroyed Front Street on Aug. 8, 2023. (PC: Tiffany DeMasters)

The Lahaina wildfire, that decimated the old Hawaiian fishing village week ago, has reached a death toll of 101. As of this afternoon, 27% of the impacted area has been surveyed and completed.

During a press conference this afternoon, Gov. Josh Green said 416 Federal Emergency Management Administration responders are now in Maui along with 273 U.S. Army National Guard and 185 emergency response workers with 20 dogs.

The Royal Lahaina Resort is now housing 331 survivors from the wildfire. Green said there are 500 hotel rooms available statewide for those needing housing.

Additionally, there are 473 listings in the state with the Fire Relief Program as well as 1,000 rooms or houses through an AirBnB program for people to use. Costs will be covered by FEMA.

“We want everyone to leave the shelters and go into stable housing, which is going to take a very long time,” Green said.

Those who lost housing as a result of the fire are advised to sign up with the Red Cross.

During the press conference, Green to an opportunity to clarify a statement he made a couple of days about the state buying Lahaina land that he says was taken out of context.

“What is also of fundamental importance is protecting the land for our local people,” Green said.

Purchasing the land, Green said would protect it for the local people so it’s “not stolen by people on the mainland.”

The governor has asked the state attorney general to look out for predatory practices and will be embedding attorneys to work with local people.

“The people will decide what to do with Lahaina,” Green said, adding the land will have to be cured and healed from the metals and chemicals as a result of the deadly blaze.

The governor assured the people Maui that he’ll be there till the end. “We’re there with you, our hearts are with you, we are heartsick that we’ve had such loss.”