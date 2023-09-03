Lahaina fire aftermath. Lahaina Small Boat Harbor. (8.15.23) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The destructive fire in Lahaina that started 27 days ago on Aug. 8, 2023, is now 100% contained according to an update issued by the County of Maui.

The fire has burned an estimated 2,170 acres. Its path of destruction claims the lives of at least 115 people, and damaged or destroyed 2,207 structures. Another 385 people remain unaccounted for according to an updated list issued by the FBI on Friday.

County officials say full containment of fires in Kula and Olinda has not been achieved. The Olinda fire is 90% contained and has burned 1,081 acres. The Kula fire is 95% contained and has burned 202 acres.

“The Maui Fire Department advises the public that extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires,” according to a county update.