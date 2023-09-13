MEMA interim administrator Darryl Oliveira provides update on re-entry
Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency, shared an update
on re-entry to Lahaina.
Updates include:
- A total of 464 Lahaina properties have been cleared by EPA of household hazardous materials.
- Two business zones re-opened on Wednesday, Sept. 13: Lahaina Cannery parcel and a business area that some know as Lahaina Business Park.
- Counseling will be available as residents are able to return to their properties
Official County of Maui website, www.MauiRecovers.org, launched recently to provide vital information and assistance, including a map that shows reopened zones, to those affected by the destructive fires that started Aug. 8 on Maui.
Upcountry and Lahaina fires have yet to be extinguished.
