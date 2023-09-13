MEMA interim administrator Darryl Oliveira provides update on re-entry

Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency, shared an update

on re-entry to Lahaina.

Updates include:

A total of 464 Lahaina properties have been cleared by EPA of household hazardous materials.

Two business zones re-opened on Wednesday, Sept. 13: Lahaina Cannery parcel and a business area that some know as Lahaina Business Park.

Counseling will be available as residents are able to return to their properties

Official County of Maui website, www.MauiRecovers.org, launched recently to provide vital information and assistance, including a map that shows reopened zones, to those affected by the destructive fires that started Aug. 8 on Maui.

Upcountry and Lahaina fires have yet to be extinguished.