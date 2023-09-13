Two more wildfire disaster victims identified, including teen and 79-year-old Lahaina man
The Maui Police Department released the names of two more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire. Police today confirmed the identity of: Keyiro Fuentes, 14, and Maurice Buen, 79, both of Lahaina.
There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 63 individuals now identified publicly following notification of next of kin.
The police said that five other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 66 as of Sept. 8. In addition, 80 names of possible unaccounted for are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility.
The new list of 66 individuals is down from the 385 names released on Sept. 1, and the 388 names released on Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.
Maui police said “It is with a heavy heart” that the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department confirms the identities of the victims involved in the West Maui Wildfire incident. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and community affected by this devastating event.”
“Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.
“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families. We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process. We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” police said.