The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a new list of the names of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina, saying the number has dropped to 66 as of Sept. 8.

The new list of 66 individuals is down from the 385 names released last week, and the 388 names released the week before. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists. The FBI determined that at least 2,696 are safe and created the updated “credible” lists by including the names of people for which a first and last name was provided and a verified contact number was available for the person who reported them missing.

Currently, 53 individuals from last week’s list are still unaccounted for and remain on today’s list. Also, four individuals from last week’s list have since been identified as deceased, according to Maui police.

Police say 13 additional names were added, as provided by the following: MPD missing persons reports (which are marked with an asterisk), reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, 80 names of possible unaccounted for are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility. In these cases, no initial reporting party was provided or was available for follow-up.

The names on the latest “credible list” were compiled by the FBI and were deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided:

The first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for;

A verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for; and/or

Additional verified information received reporting the individual as unaccounted for.

The MPD needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list but knows the person can be accounted for.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We need your help in locating as many of these unaccounted for individuals as possible. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe or if you have additional information about the person that may help us to locate them, please call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or reach us at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to provide us with any information you may have,” authorities said in a press release announcement.

The latest list of unaccounted for individuals includes the following:

(case number / first name / last name)

*Indicates that a MPD police report has been filed.

(M) Indicates and individual is known to be a minor.

132 June Anbe*

3109 Artur Babkov

173 Angelica Baclig*

3111 Christopher Bales

214 Luz Bernabe*

1949 Akili Bryant

264 Maurice Buen*

270 Donald Burgess

306 Buddy Joe Carter*

322 Ediomede Pavin, aka Eddie Castillo*

3113 Jay Cochran

372 Lydia Coloma*

377 Sarah Connelly*

381 Allen Constantino*

435 Leah Davis*

475 Marilou Dias

3468 Marc Dickinson*

3469 Robert Dickinson*

532 Jean (Jeanne) Eliason*

3403 Todd Galbraith

668 Michael Gordon*

3108 Raymond Hamilton

2711 Aliavu Ia

804 Rafael Imperial*

863 Morris Kaita*

3457 Richard Kam

975 Jarend Lacuesta

3415 Walter Lawrence

3413 Thomas Sherman Lewis

1739 Bibiana Tomboc Lutrania

2473 Patrick Maestas

1083 Michael Mahnensmith*

1132 Douglas (Doug) Matsuda Boucher*

1148 Michael_Francis McCartin

1181 Michael Misaka*

215 Michael Morinho*

3473 Robert Nethercutt

3104 Radu Nica

2258 Emilio Noneza

1290 Matsuyuki (aka, Matsu) Osato*

2478 Robert Owens

1345 Michael Perreira

3105 Jeremy Pregoy

644 Junmark Quijano*

1397 Felimon Quijano*

3453 Fernando Ramirez Velasco

1428 Justin Oliver Recolizado(M)*

1429 Victoria Recolizado*

2779 Catherine Richardson

2173 Dale Richter* (or Ritcher)

2807 Mitchell Ross

3107 Brandon Sakaturi

2380 Gabriel Sanchez-Cancino

3404 Joshua Caleb Sandlin

1598 Leslie Smith*

1626 Janet St._Clair

2278 Elmer Lee Stevens

1711 Terri Thomas*

192 Revelina Baybayan Tomboc*

2496 Siaosi Tupou

1784 Linda Vaikeli*

2405 Nancy Vanderhoof*

3471 David Vicente

1829 Adela Villegas*

1830 Joel Villegas*

898 Paul Wauke-Kaspryzycki

To view the list online, visit the following LINK.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, please contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing persons report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, please call 808-270-7771.

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.

“While we recognize the importance of public awareness, we also emphasize the sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases. Our priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted for persons and their families. We request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging time,” police said.

To date, there are 115 people who are confirmed deceased as a result of the Lahaina wildfire.