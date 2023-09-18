Five additional Lahaina wildfire victims were identified; a total of 74 people have been named

The Maui Police Department released the names of five more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire on Sunday:

Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

This brings the total number of victims publicly identified to 74 of the estimated 97 fatalities, which is down from the death toll of 115 that had been reported for more than two weeks. Another five people have been identified, but their families have not been located or notified.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina.

Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina

Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin III, 71, of Lahaina

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

The Maui Police Department and the FBI say the number of individuals who are unaccounted for has dropped to 31, down from 66 last week.

The new list is also down from the 385 names released on Sept. 1, and the 388 names released on Aug. 24. Prior to that, there were more than 3,200 names compiled from various lists.

MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” Maui police officials say. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”