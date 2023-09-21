Maui News

Pedestrian accident forces closure of Hāna Highway at Haleakalā intersection

September 21, 2023, 8:58 PM HST
Maui police are on the scene of an auto–pedestrian accident on Hāna Highway, Kahului side of the Haleakalā Highway intersection. All Kahului bound lanes are closed at Hāna/Haleakalā, and are being routed through the Haleakalā Extension.

A road closure notice was issued shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. There is no estimated time on when the roadway will be reopened. Motorists should expect delays

Comments

