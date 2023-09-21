Maui News
Pedestrian accident forces closure of Hāna Highway at Haleakalā intersection
Maui police are on the scene of an auto–pedestrian accident on Hāna Highway, Kahului side of the Haleakalā Highway intersection. All Kahului bound lanes are closed at Hāna/Haleakalā, and are being routed through the Haleakalā Extension.
A road closure notice was issued shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. There is no estimated time on when the roadway will be reopened. Motorists should expect delays
