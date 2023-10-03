Lahaina burn victim identified among the fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire

Lahaina memorial. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department on Tuesday identified Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina as a victim of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire.

Laurie Allen had sustained burn wounds during evacuation from her home, according to earlier reports. She was a Patient Service Coordinator at a Physical Therapy office in West Maui.

A GoFundMe dedicated to support Laurie and her husband Perry, posted an update saying “Laurie is out of her pain.” The post said she was surrounded by family in her passing.

Her husband is grieving the loss but shared some comments in a New York Times article. Th publication tells of Laurie Allen’s escape from the fire, her efforts to help her landlady evacuate, and the 53 days of care she received mostly at a burn unit on Oʻahu.

Memorial services are pending and will be announced via the GoFundMe account when finalized.

To date, the total number of victims publicly identified is 92 of an estimated 98 fatalities, according to an update from Maui police. Two more people have been identified, but their families have not been located or notified.

The Maui Police Department has narrowed its list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire to 12 people. The updated list was released on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina

Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina

Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina

Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina

Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina

Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina

Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina

Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina

Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina

Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina

Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina

Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina

Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina

Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

James Smith, 79, of Lahaina

Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina

Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina

Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina

Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.

“We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for the families, and we ask that the media and the public respect the privacy of the grieving families,” Maui police officials say. “We will continue to work closely with the families to ensure that they are updated and supported throughout this process.”