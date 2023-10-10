Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:10 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:49 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

For the north-facing shores, a series of overlapping small, medium to long period northwest swells will be filling in over the next couple of days. A slightly larger medium period northwest swell will boost surf locally Thursday and Friday. A developing hurricane force low just east of Japan is forecast to move northeastward over the next couple of days. This system is expected to produce a moderate, long period northwest swell. Forerunners from this swell may arrive as early as Friday night, and peak over the weekend. Surf heights along north and west facing shores may be near advisory levels. Small, inconsistent surf along south facing shores is expected through the week as a series of medium to long period southerly to south-southwesterly swells move through the area. Gales to near severe gales southeast of New Zealand should produce a long period south to south-southwest swell above the seasonal average for Hawaii building late this weekend into early next week. The weakening trades will be producing diminishing east shore surf, becoming nearly flat Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

SOUTH SHORE

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.