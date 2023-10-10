Police identify Jeannie Eliason as Lahaina fire victim; she died before birth of first grandchild

Leila Torgerson with her mother Jeanne Eliason, who was identified as a victim of the Aug. 8 fire in Lahaina. Photo Courtesy: GoFundMe

Jeanne Eliason of Lahaina was excited to become a grandmother for the first time.

But the 57-year-old never got the chance to see her daughter, Leila Torgerson, give birth to a boy named Kaed. On Tuesday, the Maui Police Department identified Eliason as a victim of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire.

In a GoFundMe, Leila, wrote before getting confirmation of her mother’s death but knowing that she hadn’t survived: “My heart hurts losing my mom being 9 months pregnant, knowing that she won’t be here to see him come into this world. I know she will be our guardian angel and watch over us and protect us.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After getting the “dreaded knock on the door” by an officer with confirmation of Eliason’s death, Torgerson wrote: “You were an amazing mom, daughter, friend, mother in law, everything. Thank you for always being yourself. You would have been the best grandma to our little Kaed and when he gets older he will get to hear all the stories.”

The GoFundMe is trying to raise $15,000 for a celebration of life.

“I would like to hold a celebration of life for her to have family and friends come together, share stories, memories and just be together to honor the amazing woman she was,” Torgerson wrote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Leila’s husband Mick Torgerson wrote:

“With a heavy heart, we got the visit from an officer at our home to inform us that the medical examiner has made positive identification of Jean. It was a long and hard two months of no closure. Our minds were wondering about what could have happened. We knew the outcome, but hearing the report the officer told us relieves our minds and now we can move forward towards a service for her.

“On a brighter note. Our baby boy Kaed was born on Oct. 1. He has been the light during this horrible time. He is so beautiful and perfect.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Eliason is the 94th victim publicly identified out of the 98 known fatalities. Police say the remains of three other people also have been identified, but their names have not been released pending notification of their families.

This leaves only one more victim to be identified of the remains that were found during a thorough search of the approximately five-square-mile burn area of Lahaina.

But there still are nine people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list,” released on Oct. 6, of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Artur Babkov, Akili Shawn Bryant, Lydia Coloma, Paul Kasprysycki, Michael Misaka, Robert H. Owens, Dale Ann Richter, Lee Rogo and Elmer Lee Stevens.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina

Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina

Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina

Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina

Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina

Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina

Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina

Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina

Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina

Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina

Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina

Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina

Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina

Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina

Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina

Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

James Smith, 79, of Lahaina

Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina

Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina

Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina

Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.