Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-24 15-20 12-16 10-15 West Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 3-5 4-6 5-7 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:46 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 5:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large northwest swell will continue to slowly decline with the direction gradually shifting around to the north tonight through the weekend. Surf will remain at advisory levels along most north and west facing shores tonight, and could linger into the Thursday if it lowers more slowly than expected. A new northwest swell is forecast to build Sunday night and Monday, with surf potentially reaching advisory levels on Tuesday for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.

Surf along south facing shores will hold above the October average through the remainder of the work week as overlapping southerly swells move through. A new long-period, south swell is expected to continue to fill in tonight, then peak Thursday through Friday. Surf will decline over the weekend into early next week, with the potential for another well above average south swell around the middle to latter part of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then pick up Friday as a moderate short-period northeast swell moves through the islands. This will be a short-lived event with a quick drop off expected by Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a head high NNW wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.