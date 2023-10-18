Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 19, 2023

October 18, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
15-20
12-16
10-15 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:46 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:45 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 




Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large northwest swell will continue to slowly decline with the direction gradually shifting around to the north tonight through the weekend. Surf will remain at advisory levels along most north and west facing shores tonight, and could linger into the Thursday if it lowers more slowly than expected. A new northwest swell is forecast to build Sunday night and Monday, with surf potentially reaching advisory levels on Tuesday for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. 


Surf along south facing shores will hold above the October average through the remainder of the work week as overlapping southerly swells move through. A new long-period, south swell is expected to continue to fill in tonight, then peak Thursday through Friday. Surf will decline over the weekend into early next week, with the potential for another well above average south swell around the middle to latter part of next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then pick up Friday as a moderate short-period northeast swell moves through the islands. This will be a short-lived event with a quick drop off expected by Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a head high NNW wind swell filling in during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments