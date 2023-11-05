BREAKING: 4 Lahaina schools closed Monday due to Red Flag Warning, high winds

Lahainaʻs four public schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, out of an abundance of caution due to the Red Flag Warning in effect for all leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands.

King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School will be closed to students and staff.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for all islands through 6 p.m. Monday. A high wind advisory also is in effect for the eastern islands, with winds strengthening statewide today and gusts of up to 50 mph possible through Monday, according to the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schools have emergency preparedness plans in place and the Department of Education will continue to work closely with state and county emergency officials to monitor the situation.