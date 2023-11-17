The Doobie Brothers Release New Song “Lahaina” Feat Mick Fleetwood to Raise Funds for Maui

The Doobie Brothers, have released a new single “Lahaina” to provide aid and support to Maui amidst the fires that have devastated the community. Artwork by Ryan Corey.

Today, four-time GRAMMY Award Winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have released a new single “Lahaina” along with a music video to provide aid and support to Maui following the August 2023 wildfire disaster.

The single features Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, and is the group’s first release since their 2021 album Liberté. It aims to serve as a beacon of hope to the victims and a commemoration to the town.

Proceeds from the writing of the song will go to the fundraising efforts on behalf of the People’s Fund of Maui and The Doobie Brothers will also be donating $100,000 to the organization which provides direct financial assistance to over 8,000 Maui community members displaced from the fires in Lahaina and Kula.

“As our people of Maui piece their lives and homes back together, we’re grateful to have the genuine support and beautiful music of The Doobie Brothers,” said Dwayne Johnson, co-founder of People’s Fund of Maui. “A longtime resident of the island, Pat understands the Maui community and the tragic devastation its residents are bravely overcoming. ‘Lahaina’ is a song that both captures our aloha spirit and will help to make a real difference in the recovery.”

While an international tragedy, the Maui fires hit close to home for The Doobie Brothers. Co-written by guitarist and vocalist Pat Simmons, “Lahaina” holds a special significance to him. Having called Maui home for nearly 30 years and raising his children and grandchildren there, Pat has witnessed the profound impact of the Hawaiʻi fires firsthand. His emotional tie to the community, combined with his musical prowess, has led to the creation of a song that is described as hopeful and a means of driving meaningful change.

“I’ve been a resident of Maui for 28 years now and I wanted to make a tribute to the place I’ve called home for so long and help bring awareness and donations for the recovery and relief efforts there,” said Pat Simmons. “This song is a look back at what Lahaina has meant to all of us. So many people have walked the streets of Lahaina and have felt that aloha spirit and we hope that one day we will walk those streets again.”

Pat co-wrote “Lahaina” with the help of fellow Doobie Brother Michael McDonald who has had a residence in Lahaina for over 15 years, and John Shanks, a longtime friend and collaborator of the band who produced the song, as well as The Doobie Brothers last album, Liberté. Other close friends on the track, who also have deep-rooted connections to the island, include rock and roll icon and fellow Maui resident Mick Fleetwood on drums, whose restaurant was destroyed in the fires; ukulele virtuoso and multi-award winning Hawaiʻi native Jake Shimabukuro; and Grammy-nominated musician and Hawaiʻi native Henry Kapono.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, The Doobie Brothers are no stranger to crafting music that resonates with audiences worldwide. “Lahaina” seeks to not only capture the scenic beauty of the town but also serve as a tribute to the resilience of its people in the face of adversity. The lyrics are imbued with the band’s personal experiences and emotions. The Doobie Brothers’ commitment to this cause goes beyond just the song; it’s a testament to their unwavering dedication to a community they cherish.

The Doobie Brothers would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of their partners involved in the release of “Lahaina” including:

Michael Donohoe – ThreeTreeCreative

Van Flecther

Mick Fleetwood

Shep Gordon

Bradley Giroux

Raja Iliya – ThreeTreeCreative

Dwayne Johnson

Henry Kapono

Lynn Pedersen

Matty Schweitzer

John Shanks

Jake Shimabukuro

Kyle Spicer

Oprah Winfrey

People’s Fund of Maui

Full Stop Management

Vector Management

Rhino Entertainment

CAA

Island Sound Studios

Established on Aug. 31, 2023, with support and collaboration from the local community and elders, People’s Fund of Maui was launched by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson to provide direct financial support to Maui residents who were displaced by the wildfires.

People’s Fund of Maui is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at peoplesfundofmaui.org